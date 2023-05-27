Home » Yamaha VR46 Master Camp: great success for the 12th edition
Yamaha VR46 Master Camp: great success for the 12th edition

Yamaha VR46 Master Camp: great success for the 12th edition

On the sixth and last day of the 12th edition of Yamaha VR46 Master Camp, the 16-year-old Brazilian Eduardo Burr, the 14-year-old Polish Dawid Nowak, the 16-year-old Spanish Marc Vich, the 18-year-old Thai Krittapat Keankum, his 19-year-old compatriot Thurakij Buapa, the 15-year-old Japanese Shoma Yamane concluded an intense week of training with a soft cross session to the VR46 Motor Ranch. Then they visited the headquarters of the VR46 in which they received a surprise visit from Lin JarvisManaging Director Yamaha Motor Racing e Team Principal del Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™.

