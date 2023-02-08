Every day Yamid Amat gets up thinking about the news of the day. Without exaggeration, this Master of Journalism lives for the news and the news lives for him. It is quite an institution in our country.

His combat phrase in the editorial councils is legendary, which Yamid convenes every day at 9 in the morning with his team of journalists: What do you have for today? No one at that oval wooden table ever runs the risk of arriving empty-handed.

His office in CM& is the same for many years, it is a journalistic operations center. He has two televisions, a clock hanging on the wall, he proudly keeps photos of his wife, children and grandchildren, there are records with many characters, as far as space allows, several horses that adorn this mythical space stand out.

The truth is that this Boyacá native, a fan of Independiente Santafé, is by far the one who truly revolutionized the history of Colombian journalism. He is an innovator by nature. He never ceases to amaze.

One of his leading books is If it ain’t broke, break it, written by Robert J Kriegel and Louis Plater, this accounts for Yamid Amat’s passionate judgment not to fall into the temptation of the comfort zone. And its permanent reference texts are complemented by the entire collection of the Polish journalist Ryszard Kapuscinski. He is zero conformist.

His career is admirable. He invented the scheme that had such an impact on Colombian radio: Caracol’s 6am 9am and which also became a reference in other countries. The name of Yamid Amat is a true brand, luxury and prestige in journalism.

He is also a high-quality interviewer. The vast majority of these journalistic collection pieces have been made in the newspaper El Tiempo and, of course, in Pregunta Yamid that is broadcast on Channel One. I think it goes beyond the characters, it goes into their souls.

“Throughout my life, which has passed on Caracol Radio, Caracol Television, CMI and El Tiempo, many phrases have made history, some said by my interviewees. Some for good. Others not so much” Yamid himself recounted in his book Be careful what he says, which includes 52 of his great interviews.

He is excited like few others, an almost scientific obsession with the titles of the news and its reports. He understands that therein lies the effective hook to catch the audience and readers. It is perhaps one of the facets about which little is said about Yamid, but it is undoubtedly another of his powerful communication tools: Headlines

When I had the privilege of working for CM& as a political reporter, there were many times that Yamid Amat took me to the extreme, so that I would produce the best possible headlines for my news of the day, although at the time I admit that anguish caught up with me, Today I thank you for those master classes.

The nose to discover news is amazing. The indescribable intuition that accompanies him, allows him to extract information from sources that he controls at will, such as politics, courts and economics. He is a born reporter.

And there is always a ñapa. His traditional section of 123 in CM& was replicated by many media outlets, which ended up adopting this fresh modality of delivering some news in the form of secrets. I am certain that nobody equals him in this strategy.

This February 9th is the day of the journalist and I take advantage of the occasion to dedicate this simple profile to the greatest of all, to the man who invented another way to keep Colombians informed and has more than assured a place in history: Yamid Amat, the news.