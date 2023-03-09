To commemorate the 113th anniversary of the “March 8th” International Women’s Day, witness the moving demeanor of women in Yancheng chasing light and dreams, and start a new journey for women to help green and low-carbon development, on the afternoon of March 7, Yancheng commemorated the “March 8th” International Women’s Day 113 The anniversary and the mobilization meeting of the four major actions of “Women Chasing Green and Creating the Future” were successfully held. Fei Jian, member of the Standing Committee of the Yancheng Municipal Party Committee and head of the Organization Department, attended the event and delivered a speech. Chen Ping, Deputy Director of the Municipal People’s Congress, Huang Xibeke, Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Government, and other leaders, as well as responsible comrades from the Municipal Civilization Office, Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Municipal Self-regulation Bureau and other departments attended the event .

Fei Jian, Member of the Standing Committee of the Yancheng Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Organization Department, pointed out that the majority of women compatriots should focus on the overall requirements of Yancheng’s high-quality construction of a green and low-carbon development demonstration zone, and strive to be pioneers in the party and dreams. Contribute to women’s power in development, and bloom women’s demeanor in practicing civilization and promoting harmony. Women’s federations at all levels should give full play to their role as bridges, do a good job in leading and connecting services, and promote women’s work in Yancheng to be at the forefront. Party committees and governments at all levels should attach importance to the development of women’s cause, set up a stage for women compatriots, and create a good social atmosphere that respects and cares for women.

Xu Dan, Secretary and Chairman of the Party Group of Yancheng Women’s Federation, requested that women’s federations at all levels in the city should adhere to the responsibility of leading contact services, carry out in-depth activities with the theme of “Women Pursue Green and Create the Future”, deepen the “four major actions” of women’s support for green and low-carbon development, and unite to lead The women and sisters in the city improve themselves through continuous learning, take responsibility in creating a beautiful life, and realize their dreams in green practice.

At the event site, the “Four Major Actions” of Women Helping the Construction of Green and Low-Carbon Development Demonstration Zones were launched, and awards were presented to Yancheng March 8th Red Banner Bearers, March 8th Red Banner Collectives, Women’s Contributors, and Women’s Civilized Posts.

Fan Lan, Lin Zhiqing and other five outstanding female models shared their wonderful stories of dedicating themselves to green development and striving to be the pioneers of the “carbon” road from the aspects of green manufacturing, green energy, green livability, green ecology and technology to help green and low-carbon development.

The positioning of the green and low-carbon standard will open up a new chapter for women in pursuit of green. The Yancheng Women’s Federation will insist on giving full play to its organizational advantages, gather women’s power, vigorously implement the “four major actions” of advocating green ideas, green development practices, green family tree cultivation, and green civilization creation, and use practical actions to build a green and low-carbon development demonstration zone in Yancheng, Contribute women’s power to build a model city that promotes green development and harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

[Responsible editor: Cao Jing]