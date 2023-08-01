Yancheng Takes Action to Implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech and Create a New Look for Modernization

Yancheng Implements Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech on Jiangsu Inspection, Striving for Modernization

Yancheng, a city in China‘s Jiangsu province, has embraced the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Jiangsu with practical actions, aiming to create a new look for modernization. The city has seen a surge of enthusiasm from cadres and residents in studying and implementing the important speeches made by General Secretary Xi, making it a major political task.

The Yancheng Municipal Committee recently held a meeting to convey the spirit of studying and implementing Xi’s important speeches. Zhou Bin, secretary of the Yancheng Municipal Party Committee, emphasized the need for a deep understanding of the significance and practical requirements outlined in Xi’s speeches. He urged the whole city to firmly support and achieve the goals laid out by the General Secretary, striving to create a new atmosphere of modernization in Yancheng. This will contribute to the overall development of Jiangsu, making it a strong, rich, beautiful, and high province.

On July 10, JA Solar’s Dongtai project achieved a significant milestone as its first photovoltaic module rolled off the production line. This major project, worth billions of yuan, took only 100 days from settlement to commissioning. Shang Jianming, secretary of the Dongtai Municipal Party Committee, expressed the commitment to strengthen the real economy and promote industrial strength. The focus will be on the leading industries of “three new and two special,” aiming to drive the integration of the digital economy with advanced manufacturing and modern service industries. The plan includes attracting and constructing industrial chain projects, optimizing the business environment, and expanding the modern industrial system.

Dafeng District, within Yancheng, was successfully selected into the list of innovative demonstration zones in Jiangsu Province. It is the only district in Yancheng to secure this opportunity. Dafeng aims to enhance its innovation vitality and momentum by carrying out the “Scientific and Technological Innovation and Improvement Year” activities. The district will empower advantageous industries with technology while transforming traditional industries and developing future industries. With a focus on science and technology innovation carriers such as the Yangtze River Delta Integrated Industrial Development Base and Dafeng Port International Cooperation, Dafeng plans to increase investment in science and technology. The aim is to boost the transformation of scientific and technological innovation achievements and develop scientific and technological innovation enterprises.

The Yancheng Bureau of Industry and Information Technology is also committed to implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi’s important speech. Zang Chong, the bureau’s director, highlighted the focus on the “5+2” strategy for developing new industries and key industrial chains. Actions to upgrade the industrial chain, promote innovation, and enhance training and promotion will also be taken. The bureau aims to build a modern industrial system with advanced manufacturing as the backbone, contributing to Yancheng’s manufacturing transformation, intelligent manufacturing, and brand leap.

These efforts demonstrate Yancheng’s commitment to creating a modern and sustainable city. By implementing President Xi’s important speech, Yancheng aims to contribute to the overall modernization of Jiangsu.

Disclaimer: The news article represents the views of its author and does not necessarily reflect the official stance of the Xinhua News Agency. The article’s originality and the accuracy of its content have not been confirmed by the agency. Readers should verify the information themselves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

