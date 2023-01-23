Yanfri, the boy who is a sensation on social networks for his tenderness, He expressed himself on social networks together with his aunt Paola against racism of some Colombians and Latinos who use one of their audios.

Since last November 2022, some Internet users at a national and international level they started using the audio from a Yanfri video to make fun of black people.

It is a clip where the little boy is going to tell his aunt that a cousin said something rude, which went viral worldwide.

Although at first was popularized by the tenderness of Yanfri by reporting his cousin Camilo and not swearing, it was later used for other purposes.

Thus, the fragment of the audio where he calls his “aunt Paola” it began to be used in videos to refer to all black people.

In this sense, it is common that when entering TikTok or Instagram Reels, videos and memes of people who refer to people of African descent as “aunt Paola”, generating millions of jokes.

This has not gone down well with the Afro community, given that is considered a latent example of direct and indirect racism, that has been disguised as humor and that has gone viral not only in Colombia, being used even in Spain.

For this reason, hundreds of black people have expressed their rejection against this racism generated in networks, for which, Yanfri and her aunt took the opportunity to raise awareness through a video and ask that they not use the audio for those purposes.

Thus, the little boy recreates a situation in which children refer to him as “Aunt Paola” because he is black and Yanfri scolds them, pointing out that “what you said is racism.”

“Do you know the damage they can cause to other children and other people? You have to think to speak”says Yanfri’s aunt, who is shown for the first time on video.

Watch the video of Yanfri and his aunt Paola for ‘no to racism’

