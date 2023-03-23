Home News [Yang Jianli: How can Putin take the lead in resisting the United States and Xi Jinping give up the opportunity to support Russia]3/22 #时事大家谈#Wonderful comments-Voice of America Chinese Network
  1. [Yang Jianli: How can Putin take the lead in resisting the United States and Xi Jinping give up the opportunity to support Russia]3/22 #时事大家谈#Wonderful Comments Voice of America Chinese Website
  2. 3/22【Hot Searches in the United States】Is there something behind the talks between Xi and Pu? The absurd language of the Sino-Russian joint statement; zero-distance observation of the talks between Xi Jinping and Putin; will Russia become China’s resource colony?5 questions left after the general meeting; Hong Kong and Macau ban the new Winnie the Pooh movie; 211 college students pick up trash and become role models Voice of America Chinese Website
  3. [Wei Bizhou: Russia will become China’s little brother and backer if the fight continues]3/22 #时事大家谈#Wonderful Comments Voice of America Chinese Website
  4. 3/20[Hot Searches in the United States]Xi Jinping’s true intention of visiting Russia; Bao Fan’s last whereabouts before his disappearance; Xi Jinping and Putin’s mutual calculations; Southwest University opened a “civil servant” major; ; Mao Zedong Thought Professor Criticizes Girls for Wearing Black Stockings Voice of America Chinese Website
  5. View full coverage on Google News
