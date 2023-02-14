The CCP purged nearly 2,000 social accounts, and Hu Xinyu’s mother’s Douyin was emptied. (Internet screenshot)

[The Epoch Times, February 14, 2023]The CCP’s official media, Chinanews.com, quoted the information released by the Central Cyberspace Administration of China on February 12 as saying that “because of the ‘Hu Mouyu incident’ to spread rumors and malicious marketing hype”, As many as 1,894 accounts on Chinese online social media platforms have been “disposed of”, and these accounts involve Douyin, Tencent, Weibo, Kuaishou, Baidu, Bilibili, Xiaohongshu and other key website platforms. To put it simply, the Cyberspace Administration of China blatantly blocked the accounts that questioned the police, which only proves that the CCP has ulterior motives.

There is such a saying that “the more the truth is debated, the clearer it becomes”. If there are no ghosts, why doesn’t the CCP respond openly to many questions from netizens? Regarding the information released by the police, many people conduct reasonable analysis from professional and non-professional perspectives, why not? Why was it blocked?

However, the reasons given by the Cyberspace Administration of China when it blocked more than a thousand accounts were obviously far-fetched, and they avoided the important and ignored the trivial. They refused to respond to the following questions from netizens:

For example, when does a person die? Some professionals pointed out, “(If) it is said that he was hanged when he disappeared, it has been more than 100 days. Isn’t the body decomposed? Can it still be hanged? The body and head have been separated long ago.” In addition, some netizens Experiments have proved that shoelaces cannot withstand their weight? How on earth did he hang himself?

For example, where did people die? After a blanket search, Hu Xinyu, who had been missing for 106 days, was suddenly found in a grain storage warehouse several hundred meters away from Zhiyuan Middle School. Didn’t the people and dogs who searched at that time find any clues? Don’t smell anything suspicious? And how did he get over the high wall of the grain depot?

For example, why does Hu Xinyu wear his shirt backwards? Some professionals also pointed out that wearing clothes backwards just proves that he was dressed after death, because the body is stiff after death, and it is impossible to wear clothes from the front. So why was his clothes taken off?

For example, since it is denied that Hu Xinyu was “transferred for organ transplantation”, has his organs been removed? Are there any traces of the organs being removed from the corpse? Are there drug residues? which drugs? Why is the autopsy report not fully disclosed? Why not under public supervision?

Also, since he denied that according to what the netizens said, the behind-the-scenes director who turned the Hu case into a “suicide case” did not expect that when he placed the order, Brother Hu left behind his own phone number, so Hu Xinyu has not received the recorder for a long time . On October 6th, the recording pen was only collected by the logistics agent, while Hu Xinyu only got it on the 9th. If it was obtained on the 9th, how did the police find out that there was a recording on October 6th or even the 7th or 8th? Isn’t this conclusive evidence of police fraud? It is a special blood type, can it be announced? Why silence his family?

…………

When the CCP authorities were afraid to respond to the above-mentioned doubts, the author just saw an analysis by a netizen, which once again confirmed that the police were lying, that is, the time when Hu Xinyu received the recording pen was not uniform.

On February 2, the Jiangxi police of the Communist Party of China held a press conference. Luo Wentao, Director of the Investigation Office of the Criminal Police Detachment of the Shangrao Public Security Bureau, said: “We have recovered the data, and there are 21 audio files in it. The audio files are from October 6 to October 14, 2022. Its duration is 1 Seconds, there are also 16 minutes, and the longer ones are more than 16 minutes and 40 seconds, with different lengths… “. Based on the audio in Hu Xinyu’s recording pen, it shows that he has “suicidal intention”.

However, at the end of January, the mainland media reported this: “After Hu Xinyu learned about his younger brother’s thoughts, he agreed to buy a recording pen online and send it to Hu Xinyu by courier. On October 9, 2022, Hu Xinyu used a smart watch Call my brother and tell him that he received the courier and the recording pen that day.”

According to netizens, the behind-the-scenes director who turned Hu’s case into a “suicide case” did not expect that when he placed the order, Brother Hu left behind his own phone number, so Hu Xinyu has not received the recording pen for a long time. On October 6th, the recording pen was only collected by the logistics agent, while Hu Xinyu only got it on the 9th. If it was obtained on the 9th, how did the police find out that there was a recording on October 6th or even the 7th or 8th? Isn’t this conclusive evidence of police fraud?

How should the police respond to this? The fraudulent CCP will most likely say that the Hu family made a mistake, and that Hu Xinyu was the recorder he received on the 6th.

Many Chinese people have already understood that it is normal for the CCP to fabricate lies to cover up the truth. From the Lei Yang case to the Zhengzhou flood, from the Xuzhou iron chain girl to the Tangren beating case, from the China Eastern airliner crash to the murder of Hu Xinyu, in the face of people’s various questions and questions, the CCP dared not face them directly, and resorted to violence time and time again. Blocking voices of doubt, this only shows that the case of Hu Xinyu and others is not simple, and various interest groups such as the powerful and organ transplants are involved behind it.

Recently, the Cyberspace Administration of China blocked doubting voices because they were afraid that the truth behind it would be completely exposed, and the dignitaries and interest groups behind it would be completely exposed, and the consequences of exposing the cruel truth would be to make the Chinese once again truly realize what the CCP is. The evil of evil: For the sake of the powerful and the interests, the devil’s hand has been extended to ordinary people and children. In other words, in China, the people are not only silenced politically, but also exploited economically, and even their personal lives are long gone. In order not to become the next Hu Xinyu, the next Iron Chain Girl, the next Tangshan Girl, the next…, the only choice for the Chinese is to stay away from the CCP and let it withdraw from the stage of history.

Responsible editor: Pushan