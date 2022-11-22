[The Epoch Times, November 21, 2022]In addition to the prevention and control of the epidemic, the focus of recent Weibo hot searches is the bizarre disappearance of teenage students in many places within more than a month, and some of them are actually missing from school. So far, the whereabouts of these missing children are unknown, and their life and death are unknown. Many people highly suspect that this is very likely to be closely related to organ transplantation.

Take Hu Xinyu, a senior high school student in Qianshan County, Shangrao, Jiangxi Province, who disappeared on campus on October 14 as an example. There are many doubts behind the superimposed doubts. to cover up. Based on the wisdom of netizens, the author lists the following doubts:

1. Surveillance in the school disappears in a day, who is responsible for it? Ghost?

Hu Xinyu is only more than 100 meters away from the dormitory building to the teaching building. Although there is a surveillance blind spot of more than ten meters, he should still be able to find clues by checking some of the surveillance outside the blind spot. However, when the parents asked to view the surveillance video, the school said that the surveillance video was covered in one day and could not be viewed. Hu Xinyu’s uncle said that the school’s surveillance video may be a sign of man-made manipulation, “All the school’s surveillance has been tampered with, and the surveillance in the classrooms and dormitories has been cleared.”

This is similar to the denial of monitoring in the alley in the Tangshan barbecue restaurant beating case in June, which is an excuse for fear of the real situation being exposed. Usually, a surveillance camera can store video for a long time, some can be stored for one to two months, and there is a time stamp on the time. Anyone who wants to open the surveillance will have a personnel code, otherwise it cannot be opened.

The monitoring room set up in the school must only be viewed and deleted by school personnel. Why didn’t the public security department use this as a breakthrough to investigate the personnel who entered the monitoring room that day and ask them why they deleted the video? After all, finding out this is child’s play for the police. In addition, it is also possible to restore the deleted video through technical means. Why didn’t the police do it?

2. Why didn’t the police focus on the thirteen vehicles that left the campus?

The school is a closed campus. Hu Xinyu was nowhere to be seen on the campus, and there was no evidence that he walked out of the campus or climbed the fence to leave. The only possibility is that he was in the thirteen cars that left the campus within 31 minutes of his disappearance. , because it is not generally difficult to “handle” it on campus in such a short period of time. With the big data of the CCP, it is not difficult to find the owners and driving trajectories of these thirteen cars. Afterwards, through criminal investigation methods to search the car and the trunk, clues may be found.

The question is more than a month, what did the police do about it? Is it possible to deal with it without finding any doubts? Could it be that there is an untouchable force among the owners of the thirteen cars? Does this mean that the police have already known the truth, but they continue to pretend to handle the case, perfunctory parents and the world.

3. Where exactly is Hu Xinyu going? Why did his teacher and principal react strangely?

Before Hu Xinyu went missing, he only had a voice recorder with him, and his ID card, phone, watch and all his cash were in the dormitory. After his disappearance, the principal of the middle school refused to be interviewed by reporters, and most of the teachers also remained silent. The only bald teacher who saw the parents did not want to be videotaped. Such a reaction is really a bit strange. What are they afraid of?

4. It is said that before the accident, Hu Xinyu just had a medical examination.

This makes people think of the evil donor chain behind the CCP’s huge organ transplant industry for more than ten years. Many Falun Gong practitioners and dissidents who have been detained in prisons and detention centers have reported that they have had their blood taken for physical examination, and some of them quickly disappeared inexplicably. According to insiders in the CCP system, many donors for organ transplants in the CCP come from them. In recent years, some missing persons have also become donors for hospital transplants. Behind this is a criminal chain jointly created by the CCP’s public prosecutors, hospitals, and gangsters. Since Jiang Zemin’s suppression of Falun Gong in 1999, this criminal act has not stopped for decades.

Nowadays, the big data created under the epidemic control is collecting human body data more widely, and these data may be used by this evil chain, so that it can target a specific object and make a more accurate ratio. I saw such a piece of information on the Internet before, and Lin Zhibo, director of the Sichuan branch of the People’s Daily, wrote: “The high-priced organ transplant business will boom because the genetic data of most Chinese people is controlled by capital. It’s a terrible situation to find a person who matches the transplant recipient easily in the huge amount of genetic data, and then this person disappears. “

If Hu Xinyu happened to be successful in the comparison, it would not be difficult to explain his disappearance and the hopelessness of solving the case for more than a month. There is a huge invisible black hand behind him, covering up the truth. And this black hand has already reached out to more children across the country. According to online news, in just over a month from October 15 to November 18, more than a dozen male and female students aged 12 to 18 were reported missing across the country.

Specifically: on October 23, Zhang Yilin, a 17-year-old girl from Panyu, Guangdong, went missing; on October 31, a 12-year-old girl from Ganzhou, Jiangxi, Diao Yuhan, went missing; on October 23, a 17-year-old boy from Xianyang, Shaanxi Yan Jiaqing disappeared; on November 4, an 18-year-old girl in Jilin City disappeared; on November 5, a 15-year-old boy Li Kuiyuan disappeared in Shantou, Guangdong; The boy Liu Aocheng disappeared. On November 17, Tang Hao, a 17-year-old boy in Nanchong, Sichuan, disappeared.

Are these children missing after being matched successfully like Hu Xinyu? Think carefully. Obviously, if this evil chain is not eradicated, it is very likely that more children will disappear in the future. The root of eradicating the evil chain is to eradicate the evil regime of the CCP, because it is the root cause of all the misfortunes of the common people.

Responsible editor: Pushan