Yang Qingjiu was appointed as the deputy governor of Zhejiang Province and the director of the Provincial Public Security Department, and Zhang Jiasheng resigned as the deputy governor- Yuyao News

Yang Qingjiu was appointed as the Vice Governor of Zhejiang Province and Director of the Provincial Public Security Department

On the morning of May 26, the third meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress of Zhejiang Province decided through deliberation and voting that Yang Qingjiu be appointed as the vice governor of the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Government and the director of the Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Department.

Zhang Jiasheng resigned as vice governor of Zhejiang Province

On the morning of May 26, the third meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress of Zhejiang Province decided to accept Zhang Jiasheng’s resignation from the post of vice governor of the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Government and remove Shen Mingquan from the post of director of the Civil Affairs Department of Zhejiang Province.