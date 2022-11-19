[The Epoch Times, November 18, 2022]On November 17, Xi Jinping transitioned from the G20 summit in Indonesia to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Thailand, and the tone began to harden. Perhaps because Biden did not participate in this regional meeting, the CCP consciously regained some of its bossy feeling. However, in the subsequent meetings with the leaders of Japan and the Philippines, the leaders of the Communist Party of China hit a snag again.

CCP leaders harden their tone

On November 14, Xi Jinping met with Biden, and the Xinhua News Agency stated that it “has no intention to challenge and replace the United States.”

On November 15, Xi Jinping also toned down his speech at the G20 summit in Indonesia. On November 17, Xinhua News Agency released Xi Jinping’s written speech to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Leaders Summit in Thailand, and the tone soon began to harden.

Xi Jinping’s speech at the G20 summit (hereinafter referred to as the G20 speech) stated that “drawing ideological lines and engaging in group politics and camp confrontation will only divide the world”; “Cold War mentality has long been outdated”; A new realm of win-win cooperation”.

Xi Jinping’s written speech on APEC issued by Xinhua News Agency (hereinafter referred to as APEC written speech) stated that “the Asia-Pacific region is not anyone’s back garden and should not become a arena for major powers”; “any attempt to engage in a ‘new cold war’, The people will not agree.”

Biden and Xi Jinping have just met. After the G20 international summit turned to the Asia-Pacific APEC regional summit, the tone of the CCP leaders has changed drastically, and their confrontational stance has become significantly higher. They almost publicly named the United States.

G20 speech said, “jointly unimpeded supply chain”. APEC’s written speech stated that “blocking or even dismantling the long-established industrial and supply chains in the Asia-Pacific region will only lead to a ‘dead end’ for Asia-Pacific economic cooperation.”

Within two days, the relatively tactful and discussive tone turned into alarmist talk. This statement does not mean much to other countries. The transfer of supply chains from mainland China will benefit other countries. The Indo-Pacific economic framework of the United States is accelerating the transfer of supply chains. It only dismantles the supply chains that the CCP hopes to keep, but rebuilds supply chains in other countries. This move brought the CCP “into a ‘dead end'”, but it is a good opportunity for other countries. The CCP’s statement is more like venting its anger, but it is forced to restrain itself on the larger international occasion of the G20, and dare not make too much of it.

The G20 speech stated that unilateral sanctions should be “repealed and restrictions on relevant scientific and technological cooperation removed.” APEC’s written speech stated that it “jointly opposes unilateralism, protectionism, and the politicization and weaponization of economic and trade relations.”

The meaning of confrontation here has been further strengthened, and it has openly wooed other countries to “jointly” fight against the United States.

The “community with a shared future for mankind” in the G20 speech has become the “Asia-Pacific Community with a Shared Future” in the APEC written speech; the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party have also fabricated an economic pie in an attempt to hold other countries to counter the U.S. Indo-Pacific economy frame.

CCP Leaders’ Numerical Interpretation of the 20th National Congress Report

The G20 speech said, “Economic globalization has encountered headwinds, and the world economy is facing the risk of recession. Everyone is having a hard time, and developing countries bear the brunt.” APEC’s written speech stated that “the downward pressure on the world economy has increased and the risk of recession has increased”, and “many countries have encountered greater difficulties in economic and social development.”

Although the statements vary, they all acknowledge the difficulties facing the Chinese economy. The G20 speech did not continue to say that “China‘s economy will improve in the long run”, but only mentioned that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has planned the goals, tasks and major policies for “the next five years or even longer”.

APEC’s written speech stated that “the modernization of China‘s population of more than 1.4 billion will be an unprecedented event in the history of human development”; “the middle-income group will exceed 800 million in the next 15 years, driving the continuous development of the ultra-large-scale market.”

This can be regarded as the numerical interpretation of the report of the 20th National Congress by the leaders of the Communist Party of China. 15 years later will be 2037. I don’t know what the basis of the goal is. Of course, the CCP can falsely claim that all of them have been “lifted out of poverty”, and can also falsely claim that the “middle-income group” exceeds 800 million. The standard of “middle income” is of course determined by the CCP at will.

Whether it is “difficult times” or “great difficulties in economic and social development”, it is obviously not refreshing; therefore, the leaders of the Communist Party of China threw out an illusory pie, trying to attract countries not to only look at the United States And Western markets, the CCP can also create a “ultra-large-scale market.”

However, APEC’s written speech also said, “Insist on the combination of the market and the government, the unity of efficiency and fairness, and divide the cake well while making it bigger.” It is estimated that the CCP-style “dividing the cake” still has no other people’s share.

The APEC written speech also inexplicably stated that “entrepreneurs are both short-term pessimists and long-term optimists”; “If there is no positive expectation for long-term trends, enterprises will not develop and grow.”

This sentence should hope that entrepreneurs from all over the world are optimistic about the “positive expectation of the long-term trend” of the Chinese economy; but it is also tantamount to admitting the current “short-term pessimism”. I don’t know if the secretary who wrote the manuscript short-circuited the logic, and the reviewers didn’t seem to find it. Although the APEC written speech has a lot of tone, the article should not be done well, and it seriously lacks appeal.

APEC’s written speech also declared again that “China has determined to strive to achieve the goal of carbon peaking by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060″; First, exceed the goal of reducing carbon emission intensity by 40% to 45% by 2020.

This is equivalent to providing evidence that China‘s economy has weakened significantly, and energy intensity has dropped significantly, and the target has been completed ahead of schedule. It can be foreseen that China‘s economy has entered a downward slope and it is a foregone conclusion. The CCP’s goal of “reaching the carbon peak before 2030” is estimated to be realized soon.

Biden did not participate in the APEC summit, and most of the European countries did not participate in the Asia-Pacific region. The CCP thought it could be king at this APEC summit, but the subsequent bilateral meetings made the CCP reappear.

Japan and the Philippines Openly Boycott the CCP

On November 17, Xi Jinping met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the APEC meeting. In his opening statement, Kishida said both China and Japan had a responsibility to ensure “the security and peace of the region and the wider international community”.

After the talks, Fumio Kishida told the media that he “conveyed his concerns about peace in the Taiwan Strait” and also said that “Japan-China relations are facing many challenges and unresolved issues.”

The Xinhua News Agency statement stated that China and Japan “are cooperative partners and do not pose a threat to each other”, adding that they “do not accept anyone interfering in China‘s internal affairs under any pretext” and “properly manage differences”. Xinhua News Agency then issued a special article, “China and Japan reached a five-point consensus on stabilizing and developing bilateral relations.”

China has tried to downplay the impasse in Sino-Japanese relations, and has also tried to avoid obvious differences over Taiwan. The CCP falsely claims that “they do not pose a threat to each other,” but the CCP warships have circled Japan many times. The CCP military planes and warships have penetrated into the Japanese archipelago many times, and deliberately crossed the narrow waterways between the Japanese islands, which is full of provocation. Japan already plans to deploy long-range missiles for counterattack.

A subsequent statement from the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office said, “Prime Minister Kishida’s response to the situation in the East China Sea, including the situation around the Senkaku Islands, and China‘s military activities around Japan, such as China‘s launch in August into waters near Japan including the exclusive economic zone, Ballistic missiles express serious concern”; “Prime Minister Kishida reiterated the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”; “Reaffirmed Japan’s position on human rights issues and the request of Japanese detention cases in China”; import restrictions”; “Regarding the situation in Ukraine, he called on China to play a responsible role in maintaining international peace and security”.

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was similarly unkind. On the same day, after the meeting between Xi Jinping and Marcos, the Xinhua News Agency said in a statement that it “wrote a new chapter in China-Philippines friendship”; “, “Work together to resist unilateralism and bullying.”

The statement from the Philippine government stated that “on July 12, 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, the Netherlands, ruled in favor of the Philippines’ claim after ruling that Beijing’s so-called historic rights to almost the entire South China Sea were invalid”; “However, China (the CCP) Repeatedly ignoring PCA rulings”; “During the 25th ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 11, Marcos called for an early conclusion of a binding code of conduct in the South China Sea and emphasized the need to uphold the UNCLOS as a universal framework”.

The statement of the Philippine government did not save face for the CCP leaders at all. U.S. President Harrison Harris replaced Biden at the APEC summit and will visit the Philippines later. It is expected that the U.S. military base in the Philippines will be one of the important topics. Of course, the United States will support the ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, the Netherlands, and will also reaffirm the military alliance treaty for the defense of the Philippines. The US military is working hard to restore its base in the Philippines, which will also become the nearest important base for the US military to assist in the defense of Taiwan.

After Biden left Indonesia, he stopped briefly in Guam. Although Biden said that the CCP has no recent attempt to attack Taiwan, the United States has not relaxed its military preparations. The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff promptly stated that the CCP’s attack on Taiwan “will eventually lead to the strategic collapse of the CCP military.”

The results of the Xi-Xi meeting and the G20 summit show that the CCP’s so-called “big country diplomacy” and “head of state diplomacy” can only be used by the party media for internal propaganda, but not externally. At the regional APEC meeting, the CCP tried to become the king, but it was difficult to achieve its goal. Judging from the attitude of the conversation between the leaders of the CCP and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, the fire can no longer be contained, but it will only make it worse if it is easily vented to the outside world, and it will probably be vented more on Wang Yi and other entourage.

Editor in charge: Gao Yi