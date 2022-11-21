[The Epoch Times, November 21, 2022]Xi Jinping’s intensive bilateral meetings at the G20 and APEC meetings failed to change the alternative image of the CCP in the world. The leaders of the CCP are eager to break the situation of international isolation, but they continue to run into obstacles on the occasion of major international exchanges. The CCP media’s plan to make high-profile propaganda has failed, and they are forced to turn to busy smoothing the field. However, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi leaked the truth.

Party media propaganda suddenly downgrades

On November 19, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting ended, and Xi Jinping returned to Beijing from Thailand. The reports of the Chinese Communist Party media were not timely. On November 20, Xinhua News Agency published an article “First Observation 丨 From Bali to Bangkok, President Xi Let the World Understand China“.

Judging from the title of this article, the high-profile propaganda content prepared by Xinhua News Agency in advance may be forced to withdraw and temporarily replace it with a relatively low-key article.

On November 18, Xinhua News Agency published Xi Jinping’s written speech at the APEC Business Leaders Summit, and soon issued a comment “Work together to continue writing the “Asia-Pacific Miracle” and join hands with the world – pointing out the direction for Asia-Pacific cooperation.” Two days later, Xinhua News Agency lowered its tone from “pointing out the direction for Asia-Pacific cooperation” to “let the world understand China” instead of continuing to promote “pointing out the direction for the world“, perhaps with the latest instruction.

Xinhua News Agency’s article “Let the World Understand China” is only about 1,500 characters in full, which is much shorter than the general Xinhua News Agency’s long articles promoting Xi Jinping. , the high-profile promotional materials originally prepared are basically useless.

The article said, “From G20 to APEC”, “What kind of China will the world see?” “Internal and external policies are open and transparent, and strategic intentions are aboveboard.”

According to this statement, Xi Jinping’s visit failed to truly “point out the direction” to the Asia-Pacific or the world, and the main task was actually to explain the CCP’s “strategic intentions” to the outside world. The article also stated that “China has not, has not, and will not seek hegemony in history” and “has no interest in engaging in geopolitical competition.”

The leaders of the CCP are not ignorant of the current isolated situation. In order to make a breakthrough in this visit, they are busy clarifying that the CCP has no plans to expand or compete for hegemony. However, the article also said, “China‘s rise is unstoppable.”

On the one hand, the CCP has to pretend to be “peaceful”, but on the other hand, it is unwilling to really show weakness. It is difficult for the CCP leaders to decide what to do on international occasions, and the CCP media are also at a loss as to what to do.

The article repeated the content of Xi Jinping’s speech again, such as “Unity is strength, and division has no way out”; “Countries should cooperate with each other and should not seek ‘decoupling'”; market”; “Blocking or even dismantling the long-term industrial and supply chains in the Asia-Pacific region will only lead to a ‘dead end’ for Asia-Pacific economic cooperation”…

The declarations of both the G20 and APEC indicate that the CCP has failed to achieve its goals, unable to dominate the topics of the summit, and continues to be excluded from international affairs. In desperation, the CCP’s propaganda was forced to downgrade, but it still tried to summarize some non-existent achievements to find a way for the CCP leaders’ visits to go abroad.

The CCP Promotes “Great Power Diplomacy” Against Leaking the Truth

From “pointing out the direction for Asia-Pacific cooperation” to “let the world understand China“, Xinhua News Agency should also know that the tone has been dropped too abruptly, and it is not easy to explain; a few hours after this article was published, Xinhua News Agency hastily published another article “Xinhua Times Review: A Glorious Chapter of Major-Country Diplomacy” tried to save some face for the CCP leaders.

The article stated that Xi Jinping’s “visit lasted 6 days and 5 nights, with a tight itinerary, intensive activities and fruitful results.” However, the article took a lot of effort, and it was difficult to summarize specific results. I had to say in general, “I have seen that all parties attach great importance to China‘s role, China‘s status, and China‘s role in the face of various global challenges.” .

The Chinese Communist Party media had made high-profile announcements about Xi Jinping’s visits abroad, but in the end they only said that they had received “high attention” from all parties. It seems that the results were not very good, and it was not commensurate with the status of a major country.

The article stated that the Sino-US meeting “achieved the expected goals of in-depth communication, clear intentions, drawing red lines, preventing conflicts, specifying the direction, and discussing cooperation.”

The results of the meeting cannot be seen from such statements. The exchange of more than three hours was more like calling each other out, but they didn’t tear each other up.

The article also stated, “Where does the world at a crossroads go?” Xi Jinping “pointed out the right direction” and “let unity replace division, cooperation replace confrontation, and tolerance replace exclusion.”

The leaders of the CCP tried to break through the siege of the United States and its allies and partners, but there was nothing they could do except shout slogans in their speeches.

The article also said, “How does the G20 play a role?” Xi Jinping “calls on major countries to play a role-play an exemplary role and seek development for all countries.”

China is already a big country. If the leaders of the Communist Party of China can really “guide the direction” for the world, they should take the initiative to “play the role of a big country and play an exemplary role.” Why should they “call” the United States and other developed countries without naming them? If the United States and Western countries do not “take responsibility”, wouldn’t it be a good opportunity for the CCP to stand up and “take responsibility” and become the master of the world, which will be a major achievement of this visit. However, the leaders of the CCP did not say that they would “take responsibility”, but insisted on “calling” the United States and Western countries to take “responsibility as a major country.”

The leaders of the CCP are actually aware that they are half a catty, but the Xinhua News Agency article insists that Xi Jinping “seeks progress for mankind and seeks great harmony for the world.”

This sentence once again exposed the CCP’s ambition to rule the world with communism, which is equivalent to negating the previous article “Let the world understand China”. The “big country diplomacy” with “CCP characteristics” has shown its original shape.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Speaks More Truth

After Xi Jinping returned to Beijing, Xinhua News Agency published an exclusive interview article with CCP Foreign Minister Wang Yi at 3:30 am on November 20. Wang Yi has been with Xi Jinping for the past few days and has a better understanding of the real situation. However, this exclusive interview article was quickly dealt with in a low-key manner by Xinhua News Agency and placed in a less conspicuous position. Some of Wang Yi’s truths cannot support Xinhua News Agency’s Tune in.

Xinhua News Agency drafted sub-titles in advance for the interview, and only hoped that Wang Yi would say something that would cooperate, but things backfired. A subtitle set by Xinhua News Agency in advance is “Leading the direction of global governance and drawing a blueprint for Asia-Pacific cooperation.” The world economic challenges that need to be addressed are more difficult than ever”; Xi Jinping “raised the voice of China again”.

Wang Yi did not dare to elevate himself to the height of “leading the world“, he only said that he “speaks the voice of China“, which shows that the leaders of the Communist Party of China have no way to solve the severe international situation. In fact, they have little say in the two summits. Can make some “sound”.

Wang Yi also said that Xi Jinping clarified that “modernization is not the privilege of any country, and countries that are ahead should sincerely help other countries develop”; and “clearly support the African Union to join the G20”.

This is tantamount to acknowledging that China has not yet achieved “modernization” and is not a “leading country”, so its role in the G20 summit will naturally be limited. The CCP knows that it is isolated, so it “supports the African Union to join the G20”, trying to pull Africa’s votes into the G20, so as to prevent the CCP from being too lonely. Such a statement cannot support Xinhua News Agency’s “leading the world” propaganda, so it had to be treated coldly.

Wang Yi also said that “APEC is the most important platform for economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region”, “certain countries have pursued the ‘Indo-Pacific strategy’ with the color of the Cold War, and Asia-Pacific cooperation has experienced serious external interference”; “any attempt to engage in a ‘new cold war’ , the people will not agree.”

Wang Yi’s words also revealed the truth of the APEC summit. The US’s Indo-Pacific strategy has become dominant. Xinhua News Agency wanted to promote the CCP leaders to “draw a blueprint for Asia-Pacific cooperation”, but it also failed.

Wang Yi’s most embarrassing words to Xinhua News Agency should be about the China-US summit meeting. Wang Yi said, “In recent years, in response to the serious misjudgment of China‘s strategic direction by the United States and the series of negative trends caused by it, China has launched a resolute struggle to defend its rights.”

Wang Yi’s remarks put the CCP in the position of the weak. In the face of the series of sanctions imposed by the United States, the CCP refuses to show weakness, but can only carry out some “rights defense struggles”, such as repeatedly performing wolf-war diplomacy, conducting military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, and cutting off relations with other countries. U.S. communication channels, etc. Wang Yi pointed out the fact that the balance of power between China and the United States is very different.

Wang Yi also said that the China-U.S. Presidential Meeting “is to prevent Sino-U.S. relations from derailing and getting out of control” and “the most important action taken to stabilize relations and avoid conflicts.”

Sino-US relations have reached an extremely dangerous point, and Wang Yi’s truth made Xinhua News Agency’s claim of “China-US cooperation” and “returning to the normal track” into extreme embarrassment.

Wang Yi finally said that Xi Jinping’s visit has achieved a “good start” after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, but Xinhua News Agency did not dare to use it in the title, because Wang Yi then added that this trip has enhanced “international influence and discourse power.” . Wang Yi ruined the propaganda tone of “leading the world” and “big power diplomacy”, and the foreign minister of the Communist Party of China admitted that “international influence and voice” are limited.

The party media’s well-planned propaganda of the CCP leader’s visit abroad has to be greatly downgraded in the face of reality, trying to smooth things over for the CCP leader’s foreign visit, but there is really no achievement to brag about. The words of the CCP Foreign Minister Wang Yi are really frustrating.

The Chinese people can’t count on the CCP-style “big power diplomacy” to bring hope of life improvement, and even the road to send their children to study abroad is getting narrower and narrower. CCP officials can’t count on “big power diplomacy” to bring convenience to their arrangements abroad, and there are fewer and fewer opportunities for corruption. After the 20th National Congress, the signs of the decline of the CCP’s Red Dynasty became more and more obvious.

