On the afternoon of February 27, the city’s investment promotion project promotion meeting was held. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Yang Xingming attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement the decision-making arrangements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government and the work requirements of the municipal party committee, effectively tighten up, move, and fight together, adhere to problem-oriented, precise policy implementation, and promote the construction of investment promotion projects It has taken full effect in an all-round way, and constantly shaped new momentum and advantages for high-quality development.

At the meeting, the Municipal Investment Promotion Service Center reported the progress of the city’s investment promotion projects, existing problems and next-step plans; townships and sub-districts exchanged information on the progress of investment promotion and signing projects in the past year; some units directly under the municipal government responded to the problems one by one. Yang Xingming listened and asked questions, and put forward guiding opinions on how to further promote each project. He pointed out that grasping projects means grasping development, and grasping investment attraction means grasping the future. All localities and departments must deeply understand the importance and urgency of investment promotion work from the perspective of the overall situation and strategy, unswervingly promote the “No. Make a time list, clarify the responsible units, reverse the construction period, and fight on the wall chart to ensure that investment projects are signed early, started early, and achieved early results.

Yang Xingming emphasized that it is necessary to focus on the source of checks and make every effort to improve the quality of recruitment. Keep a firm eye on the direction of investment promotion, keep a close eye on the “4+1” key industries, insist on recruiting big and strong, new and excellent, and focus on attracting a batch of large-scale and strong-driving strong chain supplementary projects; raise the entry threshold and highlight investment Intensity, safety and environmental protection and other key indicators, strengthen project research and judgment, and strictly control quality; improve the review mechanism, comprehensively promote the scientific and institutionalization of project selection, and truly select, introduce, and retain large and good projects. We must focus on key links and make every effort to speed up the progress of the project. Increase follow-up efforts, implement special personnel and special classes, formulate personalized investment promotion plans for “one enterprise, one policy”, and accelerate the implementation of project signing; do solid preliminary work, speed up the approval of procedures, project site selection, etc., to ensure that the project will not be delayed Timely landing and barrier-free construction; pay close attention to project construction, clarify the task time limit and work measures of each project, and strive to form more physical workload. We must focus on environmental optimization and strive to create a good atmosphere. Optimize the policy system, resolutely achieve “cautious promises and fast fulfillment” to ensure that various policies are implemented in place; speed up the construction of park infrastructure and related supporting facilities, and constantly make up for shortcomings in transportation, logistics, and public services, so as to comprehensively improve the park’s comprehensive carrying capacity Improve the service level, continue to deepen the reform of “decentralization, management and service”, polish the “Tiantianshun” service brand, improve the smart security business platform, and strive to provide enterprises with zero obstacles, high-quality, and whole-process services, and effectively achieve the project under discussion Fast signing, fast implementation of contracted projects, and fast advancement of landing projects. It is necessary to focus on compacting responsibilities, take the initiative to act, and firmly establish a clear direction of “discussing heroes by projects, judging superiors and inferiors by attracting investment”, so as to compare the superiority and inferiority on the stage, and to be real in the end, so as to truly run faster and surpass in the comparison of learning and surpassing. Accumulate new momentum.

City leaders Tu Ji, Zeng Linghui and Zhang Jinsong attended the meeting. (Reporter Peng Dan)