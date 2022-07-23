July 22 is a memorable day for the Science and Technology Innovation Board. Three years ago, with the launch of the first batch of 25 companies, the Science and Technology Innovation Board officially opened. Three years later, there have been more than 430 companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, which has achieved remarkable results.

On the same day, the national mainstream financial media Daily Economic News and the leading think tank in ESG research in China, the International Institute of Green Finance of Central University of Finance and Economics (hereinafter referred to as the Green Finance Institute of China University of Finance and Economics) jointly held the “ESG Action Group • The 3rd Anniversary of the Opening of the Science and Technology Innovation Board” Special Salon” with the theme of “Innovative Momentum, Green Leadership”. Industry experts, front-line practitioners and practitioners gathered together to discuss how scientific and technological innovation and green development can be deeply integrated.

Chenghe Technology (SH688625, stock price of 39.72 yuan, market value of 5.3 billion yuan), Yang Yanfang, deputy general manager and secretary of the board of directors, said at the salon that an enterprise’s ESG capabilities and technological innovation are inseparable: technological innovation brings lower-carbon and greener production to enterprises technology, and improve the ESG capabilities of enterprises; in turn, ESG disclosure is also conducive to encouraging enterprises to increase R&D efforts, thereby promoting technological innovation and technological progress.

Yang Yanfang, Deputy General Manager and Secretary of the Board of Chenghe Technology Photo source: Photo courtesy of the interviewee

“Chenghe Technology, as a leader in the new material industry of the Science and Technology Innovation Board, has always attached great importance to the environmental protection capabilities of ESG, and has always adhered to the original intention of R&D and manufacturing, actively responding to green environmental protection, seeking development in the process of transformation, seeking breakthroughs in development, and practicality. Actions make their own contributions to the dual-carbon goal and continue to promote sustainable high-quality development.” Yang Yanfang said.

The reporter of “Daily Economic News” found that Chenghe Technology provides high-performance, safe and environmentally friendly polymer material additives for large energy and petrochemical companies. The company will be listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board in June 2021. Net profit achieved double-digit growth year-on-year.

Chenghe Technology introduced on its official website that the company has been working on polymer material additives for 20 years, the production and sales volume of nucleating agents is the largest among domestic brands, and the sales volume of synthetic hydrotalcite is growing rapidly. It is the main supplier of domestic synthetic hydrotalcite. At the same time, in addition to providing high-performance, safe and environmentally friendly auxiliary products, Chenghe Technology also provides a full-chain customized comprehensive service through product development, formulation design, production and end application implementation.

According to Yang Yanfang, in recent years, Chenghe Technology has been actively integrating ESG into the company’s daily operations, insisting on continuous transformation and upgrading of products, continuous innovation and breakthroughs, so that the concept of green environmental protection is reflected in the daily production and operation of the company, and it focuses on future possibilities. continuous development.

For example, in terms of environmental protection, Chenghe Technology has continuously optimized the production process, promoted energy conservation and emission reduction, and achieved the goal of energy conservation, environmental protection, cost reduction and efficiency improvement, reducing energy consumption in the production process, promoting environmental protection, and increasing efficiency.

In addition, Yang Yanfang said that Chenghe Technology will donate to the Sun Yat-sen University Education Development Foundation of Guangdong Province in 2021 to support the establishment of the Chenghe Technology Teaching Scholarship of the School of Chemistry of Sun Yat-sen University, and to support the research and development of new materials in the field of chemistry.

“In the future, the company will continue to provide R&D technical talents with high-quality software and hardware conditions required for scientific research, provide a better platform for outstanding talents’ technological innovation, accelerate the transformation of R&D achievements, and fully support the basic innovation research and application of new polymer materials in China. .” Yang Yanfang said.

Yang Yanfang said that Chenghe Technology is a global company, “Our business is all over the world, and international large-scale petrochemical companies have high ESG requirements for suppliers, including in bidding, customers’ corporate norms and social responsibilities to suppliers. There are hard indicators for the fulfillment requirements.”

Yang Yanfang said that now the regulatory authorities have put forward more and higher requirements for the ESG information of listed companies, and enterprises will respond positively and ensure the timely and accurate information disclosure by formulating relevant systems.

Source of cover image: Visual China-VCG111345185929



