Yango affirms its commitment to African growth at the Africa CEO Forum 2023

Yango attended ACF 2023 for the first time and emerged as an African Business Champion.

With a five-year presence in Africa, Yango continues to revolutionize transportation systems as one of the leading mass transit solutions.

Yango demonstrates its strong commitment to sustained, long-term growth on the African continent.

ABIDJAN, Cote d’Ivoire, June 9, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Yango, one of the leading chauffeur-driven car companies operating in Africa, successfully participated in the Africa CEO Forum which s is held in Abidjan on June 5 and 6, 2023. The company affirmed its commitment to sustainable growth, local investment and its role in African markets.

In keeping with the theme of this year’s Africa CEO Forum, “From 300 to 3000: How to Accelerate the Emergence of the Next Generation of African Champions”, Yango presented the remarkable progress she has made since joining the continent. In a short time, Yango has achieved significant milestones, cementing its position as a leader in the transit industry across the region. With a global network of over 600,000 registered drivers, Yango guarantees its users a smooth and seamless experience. Additionally, the company has established strong relationships with more than 3,000 partners in all of its markets.

The number of trips in African markets where Yango operates has tripled over the past year (April 22 vs. April 23), as has the number of active Yango users, which has increased by 200%, reflecting the growing popularity and demand for the platform’s services, and testifies to the exceptional convenience and reliability of the platform. Yango’s rapid expansion across the African continent, with 12 launches in the last year alone, has established its presence in more than 20 countries, including Ivory Coast, Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, DRC, Ghana, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of Congo, Senegal and Zambia.

“ We are delighted to have participated in the Africa CEO Forum 2023, as it provided us with an excellent opportunity to engage with the distinguished representatives of the private sector, governments and development organizations, partners and peers of the industry across Africa.”, said Adeniyi Adebayo, CBDO and Director of Africa at Yango. “This event allowed us to showcase our latest innovations, exchange ideas and build valuable relationships. Our overarching goal is to have a significant impact on urban mobility and foster Africa’s socio-economic growth, and this event fits perfectly within our mission.“

At a time of unprecedented global economic challenges, Yango stands out for its stability and resilience. Its robust business model and operational strength has proven its ability to withstand market fluctuations, making Yango a reliable transportation partner. This resilience reflects the society’s vision for Africa, a vision that remains unshakeable.

By mid-2022, Yango’s operations in Africa accounted for approximately 60% of the company’s gross sales volume in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, exceeding internal forecasts. These encouraging results reinforce Yango’s commitment to achieving its vision and having a positive impact on the continent’s development.

Yango envisions a future of safe and affordable journeys for passengers, and consistent and predictable economic opportunities for drivers. The company also aims to transform fleets by helping its partners attract greater investment, allowing them to upgrade their fleet every 3-4 years. By harnessing smart technologies, Yango aims to optimize vehicle dispatch systems, which saves fuel and optimizes routes. The end goal is to promote sustainable activities that benefit partners, drivers, users and society as a whole.

In the face of financial crises and energy shortages, African leaders are actively seeking local solutions. Yango exemplifies this proactive approach by investing in and serving African markets, contributing to the continent’s growing share of global foreign direct investment (FDI). “ Our long-term commitment involves the creation of numerous job opportunities and the development of entrepreneurship across Africa, demonstrating our deep dedication to empowering communities. By adopting the chauffeur-driven transport car, we firmly believe that we can have a significant impact on urban mobility and promote the socio-economic growth of Africa as a whole.”, added M. Adebayo.

Yango’s participation in the Africa CEO Forum 2023 underscores his commitment to the economic development of the continent. As a major player in the transport sector, Yango joins the ranks of more than 300 African companies that contribute to the commercial development of the continent.

Apart from the chauffeured transport car, Yango offers on-demand item delivery and food delivery by restaurants in Africa. The company’s vision is focused on safety, affordability for passengers and regular income for drivers and transport company partners.

About Yango

Yango, an international tech company, provides mobility and delivery services through its superapp across more than 20 countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. With a strong presence in Africa, Yango has emerged as a major local player since its inception in June 2018.

Yango’s multilingual superapp is available for free on Android and iOS.

