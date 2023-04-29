Yangtze River Flood Season: Precipitation is generally less, drought is more severe than flood Yellow River Flood Season: This summer has more precipitation, drought and flood are both serious – Xinhua English.news.cn

The Yangtze River Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters held the 2023 commander video conference on the 28th to study, judge and deploy the flood and drought disaster prevention work in the Yangtze River Basin. It was predicted at the meeting that during the flood season in 2023, the climate of the Yangtze River Basin will be generally deviated from year to year, with less precipitation and more drought than flood.

According to forecasts, in the flood season (April to October) in 2023, the climate in the Yangtze River Basin will be generally deviated from year to year, with droughts more severe than floods; the main flood season (June to August) will have less precipitation, the upper reaches of the Yangtze River will be basically normal, and the middle and lower reaches will be less. The rainy areas are mainly located in the southwest of the upper reaches of the Yangtze River and the south of the two lakes. The precipitation near the main stream of the middle reaches of the Yangtze River is obviously less. Among them, the northern part of the upper reaches, the middle and lower reaches of the Jinsha River, the southern part of the Lianghu Basin, and the southern part of the Taihu Lake are 10 to 20 percent more; most other parts of the basin are 10 to 30 percent less, and the center of less rainfall is located in the middle reaches of the main stream, with a 20 to 30 percent less.

Since the beginning of this year, the weather and climate in the Yangtze River Basin have been changeable, showing the dual characteristics of low precipitation, uneven temporal and spatial distribution, and high temperature with large fluctuations. The data shows that as of April 25, the average precipitation in the Yangtze River Basin was 240.3 mm, nearly 10% less than the same period of normal years, of which the average precipitation in January was 19.2 mm, 50% less than the same period of normal years; Over the same period, it was 1.2°C higher, ranking second in the same period of history since 1961.

Ma Jianhua, executive deputy commander of the Yangtze River Defense Command and director of the Yangtze River Water Conservancy Committee, said that this year’s precipitation is expected to be unevenly distributed in time and space, the risk of regional floods in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River and the southern part of the two lakes system is high, and the probability of drought in the middle and lower reaches of the main stream and the areas to the north The Yangtze River Basin is very likely to face a “two-front battle” situation.

Ma Jianhua said that considering the weak links exposed in the flood control and drought relief work in recent years, and the need for time to adjust after the change of cadres at all levels, the situation of flood control and drought relief in the Yangtze River Basin has become more severe and complicated. All localities and departments must strengthen risk awareness, firmly establish bottom-line thinking and extreme thinking, and do a solid job in preventing severe floods, fighting severe droughts, scrambling for major dangers, and rescuing major disasters to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property and support the economy and society of the basin High-quality development.

The reporter learned from the 2023 flood control and drought relief work video conference held by the Yellow River Defense Command in Zhengzhou on the 28th that the precipitation in the middle and lower reaches of the Yellow River during the 2023 flood season is significantly higher than that of the same period in normal years, and the situation of flood control and drought relief is severe and complicated.

The meteorological department predicts that the middle and lower reaches of the Yellow River in the flood season of 2023 will be located in the rainy northern region, with significantly more precipitation than normal in the same period, and the possibility of severe floods is high. Drought and flood are both serious in the Yellow River Basin, and regional and periodic drought and flood disasters are obvious. Due to the special water and sand conditions of the Yellow River, the threat of major floods in the Yellow River Basin still exists, and the situation of flood control and drought relief is severe and complicated.

In recent years, extreme weather events in the Yellow River Basin have shown a trend of frequent occurrence. By strengthening consultation, research and judgment, and strengthening unified scheduling, in 2022, the Yellow River Defense Command and the provinces (districts) along the Yellow River Defense Command and relevant units successfully prevented 19 heavy rainfall processes, effectively responded to the high-sediment floods of the Jing River, and properly handled the construction projects. Engineering emergencies.

Relevant comrades in charge of the Yellow River Defense Department pointed out that at present, it is necessary to implement the responsibility for flood control and drought relief, comprehensively eliminate risks and hidden dangers, strengthen the “four precautions” measures for flood control, scientifically dispatch flood control projects, do a good job in flood safety supervision, strengthen water wading safety management, and strengthen flood control information. Propaganda, do a good job in drought resistance and water supply in the river basin, strengthen military-civilian joint defense and joint control, and take multiple measures to ensure the safety of the Yellow River Basin during the flood season.