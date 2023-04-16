Home » Yankees beat Twins with 11 strikeouts from Domingo Germán
News

Yankees beat Twins with 11 strikeouts from Domingo Germán

by admin
Yankees beat Twins with 11 strikeouts from Domingo Germán

The New York Yankees avoided being swept in a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins and beat them 6-1 this Saturday in the Major Leagues, led by a home run by Anthony Rizzo, another by Kyle Higashioka, and an outstanding performance by Dominican Domingo Germán from the mound.

Domingo Germán finished the match with 11 strikeouts and one run allowed, his work being supported by home runs from Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Higashioka.

The Yankees were able to recover from the losses last Thursday (4-3) and Friday (11-1), leaving a bad impression on the fans who visited Yankee Stadium for the first two games.

In this way, the Yankees get their first victory in the last three games and leave their record at nine wins and six losses.

Previous articleFour dead in shooting at “Sweet Sixteen” party in the United States

See also  Kwang-Hyun Kim "Opportunities for juniors"... Declaration of national team retirement[2023 WBC] :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

You may also like

VfB Günnigfeld victory slips through their hands

Create a G-20 to mediate in the Russian-Ukrainian...

Draft bill for a Future Financing Act (BMF)

Xinhua Headlines: China and Brazil will work to...

Girl burned in fire struggles between life and...

Doubly in use | News.at

Almost 1,000 hectares burn in the south of...

The odyssey of ‘Jhovanoty’ in Aruba

Mexico: Rebellion in Cherán: The small town that...

prevent, combat and reduce Childhood Chronic Malnutrition

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy