Yankees beat Twins with 11 strikeouts from Domingo Germán

The New York Yankees avoided being swept in a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins and beat them 6-1 this Saturday in the Major Leagues, led by a home run by Anthony Rizzo, another by Kyle Higashioka, and an outstanding performance by Dominican Domingo Germán from the mound.

Domingo Germán finished the match with 11 strikeouts and one run allowed, his work being supported by home runs from Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Higashioka.

The Yankees were able to recover from the losses last Thursday (4-3) and Friday (11-1), leaving a bad impression on the fans who visited Yankee Stadium for the first two games.

In this way, the Yankees get their first victory in the last three games and leave their record at nine wins and six losses.