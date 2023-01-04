Jellyfish Network, January 4 News(YMG All-Media Reporter Zhang Ping, Correspondent Sun Xiaohong) A few days ago, the reporter learned from the Municipal Health and Health Commission that in order to cope with the new challenge of the new crown infection, the city has effectively eased the pressure on grass-roots medical institutions and facilitated rural areas infected with the new crown virus. The common people see a doctor, and according to the climatic characteristics and onset characteristics of Yantai (cold-damp epidemic, cold is more severe than dampness), traditional Chinese medicine prescriptions are “tailor-made” for the vast number of urban and rural grassroots infected with the new coronavirus, and the “About the Application of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Urban and Rural Grassroots Agreement on the Treatment of New Coronavirus Infection. At the same time, in order to better meet the needs of grassroots people for medical treatment, our city has announced to the public the list and telephone numbers of medical institutions that can provide prescriptions for traditional Chinese medicine for new coronavirus infections, so as to facilitate people to purchase medicines.

According to the plan, the infection of the new coronavirus Omicron mutant strain belongs to the category of “epidemic” disease in traditional Chinese medicine. In the general basic prescription, if the new coronavirus infection is accompanied by symptoms such as fever, the available prescriptions are 6g of ephedra, 6g of roasted licorice, 9g of almond, 15g of raw gypsum (decocted first), 12g of bellflower, 9g of Atractylodes macrocephala, 9g of poria cocos, 15g of bupleurum, and 6g of skullcap. , Ginger Pinellia 9g, Ginger 9g, Aster 9g, Winter Flower 9g, Shegan 9g, Asarum 3g, Hovenia Fructus 6g, Tangerine Peel 6g, Huoxiang 6g, Pueraria 12g, Jujube 9g, the effect is sweating, clearing the lungs and detoxifying, Muscle pain relief. Indications for fever, sore throat, cough, head and body pain, pneumonia and other symptoms of new coronavirus infection. If the headache and body pain are severe, 10g of notopterygium and 10g of Angelica dahurica can be added. If the sore throat is severe, 15g of Shegan and 10g of Arctium can be added. If the cough is severe, you can add 10g of Fritillaria fritillaria and 10g of loquat leaves. The method of administration is water decoction, 1 dose per day, each dose is decocted in water 400ml, divided into 2 to 4 times and taken warmly, you can take about 3 doses. The elderly, children and the infirm will be reduced accordingly. Novel coronavirus infection without fever symptoms can be used as a therapeutic prescription. The appropriate amount of ginger, jujube, and brown sugar, decocted in appropriate amount, and drink while it is hot every day, regardless of the number of times. This dietary prescription can be drunk for those who have no fever or have fever and other symptoms. It has the effect of relieving the exterior, dispelling cold and detoxifying, and can significantly alleviate various symptoms of this round of new coronavirus infection. It is worth noting that if nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms occur, Huoxiang Zhengqi Water should be used as appropriate. For arrhythmia, remove ephedra.

In addition, in order to further develop the unique advantages of traditional Chinese medicine, according to the requirements of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine’s “Notice on Strengthening the Prescription of Traditional Chinese Medicine Agreement for the Treatment of New Coronavirus Infection and the Use of Traditional Chinese Medicine Preparations in Medical Institutions”, our province formulated and announced the “Shandong Province New Coronavirus Infection Traditional Chinese Medicine Agreement Prescription. In order to better meet the medical needs of the grassroots people, our city has announced to the public the list and telephone numbers of medical institutions that can provide prescriptions for traditional Chinese medicine for new coronavirus infection, so as to facilitate the people to buy medicines.



