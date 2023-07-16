Yantai Student Scores 668 Points to be Admitted by Shanghai Jiaotong University

Yantai Student Receives First College Admission Letter with High Score

Published on July 16, 2023 by Jellyfish Network News | Written by Chai Xiangyang

Jellyfish Network News – July 16: Yantai No. 1 Middle School’s Class 7 Grade 2020 student, Zhao Chenyang, received the first admission notice for the college entrance examination in Yantai for the year 2023. The letter states that she has been admitted to Shanghai Jiaotong University with a total score of 668 points.

In the morning of July 14, Zhao Chenyang was presented with the admission notice from Shanghai Jiaotong University. This marks the first admission for the college entrance examination in Yantai this year. The letter was hand-delivered by a courier from the sales office on Qishan Road, Zhifu District.

Zhao Chenyang, a graduate of Yantai No.1 Middle School, scored 668 points in her college entrance examination. Her individual subject scores were as follows: Chinese 130, Mathematics 127, English 135, Physics 92, Chemistry 91, and Biology 93. Through the strong foundation plan, she has been accepted into the major of biomedical science at Shanghai Jiaotong University and will embark on a “4+4” comprehensive training program for undergraduates and doctoral students.

During her time in high school, Zhao Chenyang consistently performed well academically. In the third semester, she ranked among the top 50 students in her grade and obtained a score of 635 points in the second-mode test. Given her strong interest in biology, she applied for the major and successfully completed the physics, chemistry, and biology exams in the 3+3 college entrance examination.

This outstanding achievement is a testament to Zhao Chenyang’s dedication and hard work throughout her high school journey. It also reflects the high educational standards and academic environment provided by Yantai No.1 Middle School. The school congratulates Zhao Chenyang on her success and wishes her the best in her future academic pursuits at Shanghai Jiaotong University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

