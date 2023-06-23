Yaovi Roger Akakpo donates sports equipment to Pumas FC Togo

When the season is over, the players are on vacation and many are returning to their country of origin. Yaovi Roger Akakpo has not missed the tradition. He took the opportunity to offer kits and sports accessories to Pumas FC.

This Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Togolese striker of Qabala Fk Yaovi Akakpo made his heart speak and offered match shirts to his training club Pumas FC Togo. He also offered several balls as well as other sports accessories to support the actions of the president of Pumas FC Togo. ” I was really satisfied with Yaovi’s gesture which showed us that he hadn’t forgotten his starting point. This will help our young talents who hope to become a professional, to know what recognition is. It’s not just a simple word or a simple gesture, it doesn’t have a precise value either.» underlined Atsou Gaston N’sougan the president of Pumas FC.

This season, Yaovi Akakpo returned to competition just 10 days from the end due to an injury he suffered in the left ligament for more than a year. This holiday has come at the perfect time for the 24-year-old to rest and re-energize next season.

