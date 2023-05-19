Yara: Bossetti wins appeal on finds – Lombardy

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 19 – The appeal of the defense of Massimo Bossetti – convicted of the murder of the minor Sara Gambirasio – has been accepted by the Cassation, with referral for a new examination before the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Bergamo subject of defensive investigations functional to the possible promotion of the audit opinion. The First Section canceled with postponement the order of 21 November 2022 of the Court of Assizes of Bergamo, which, during the execution, had denied Bossetti’s defense the right to access the confiscated exhibits for the purpose of carrying out defensive investigations in view any review of the process.



Now, following the decision issued in chambers by the ‘stoats’ at the end of a discussion behind closed doors, the Bergamo Assizes Court – and not the Appeal Court of Assizes as previously written – will have to allow the defense the reconnaissance of the finds, within the limits already authorized in previous provisions, simultaneously establishing the appropriate precautions to guarantee their integrity. At the end of the reconnaissance, if the defense makes a new specific request, the Court of Assizes – explain sources of the Cassation – will have to evaluate the concrete possibility of new technical assessments and their not manifest uselessness. (HANDLE).

