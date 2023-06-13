Yasunidos announce activation in campaign – breaking latest news

Members of the collective, this Wednesday, will present the proposal.

In the early elections on August 20, the electorate will also decide at the polls on the Popular Consultation, referring to Yasuní. In Loja, different groups are preparing the campaign, scheduled for August 8-17.

Between the exploitation of the Yasuní or its conservation, Ecuadorians must decide in the Popular Consultation, together with the elections to elect the president of the Republic and assembly members.

The question posed is the following: «Do you agree that the Ecuadorian Government maintains the ITT oil reserves, known as Block 43, in the subsoil indefinitely?», ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.

Oscar Pineda Torres, environmental and social activist, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, pointed out that just like 10 years ago, when they fought so that the ITT resources —block 43— are not extracted, they will do so this time.

For a few weeks they have been organized and formed a collective “El sur por Yasuní”.

This Wednesday, June 14, at 9:00 a.m., there will be a rally in the Central Park of Loja, to present the proposal. According to the leader, the goal is to “save Yasuní.”

To integrate

The leader added that there are several groups that are active in this defense.

Also in the coming weeks, on a national scale, they will register with the CNE to obtain authorization and carry out the campaign.

“We are optimistic to have the highest percentage of affirmative photos in the Consultation.”

Pineda Torres added “this is a fight, not only for the Yasuní, but for the different processes that require the defense of nature such as water and the moors.”

He also made a call for more volunteers to join. “The holding of the Popular Consultation is the first proposal made by the citizens.” (YO)

Given

The Yasuní Park is located in the heart of the Amazon of our country.

Last May, the Constitutional Court authorized the holding of a Popular Consultation for the people to decide at the polls on whether or not to exploit the reserve.