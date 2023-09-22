Yaw Annor scores with Ismaily SC in friendly

This Friday, September 22, 2023, Ismaily SC played a friendly against Port-Fouad SC. Victory for the yellows and blues with a score of 3 goals to 0.

Togolese striker Yaw Annor started this Friday in a friendly against Port-Fouad SC. He took the opportunity to score 2 goals against his opponent of the day. Ismaily SC won with a score of 3 goals to 0. During the first day of the Egyptian Premier League, Yaw Annor was on the scoresheet but did not participate in the match. This meeting allowed him to regain his health for the next day.

After a more or less good first season with Ismaily SC, Togolese striker Yaw Annor intends to do better than his first.

