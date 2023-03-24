The President of the National Assembly, Yawa Tsègan attended this Thursday, March 23, 2023, the commissioning of the large market of Kpalimé (Headquarters of the prefecture of Kloto). It was in the presence of members of the Government.

The number 2 of the Republic was alongside the Head of Government, Victoire Tomégah Dogbé who represented the Head of State. The modern infrastructure built on an area of ​​10 hectares is structured in more than 1700 places. It facilitates and gives new impetus to income-generating activities for the populations of the Kloto prefecture.

The President of the National Assembly “welcomes the vision of socio-economic development and empowerment of women, promoted by the President of the Republic”.

For his part, the mayor of the locality in particular of Kloto 1, Winny Dogbatsè, also appreciates this extension of the infrastructure which will strengthen the commercial activities of the locality.

The construction of this new modern market has benefited from the support of the Decentralization Support Program (PAD) which is a joint initiative of Togo and Germany, through the German financial cooperation KfW.

Atha Assan