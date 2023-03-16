The Union for the Republic (UNIR) Party participated in the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and political parties around the world, chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 15, 2023. The Speaker of the National Assembly of Togo, Yawa Tsègan delivered a speech on behalf of the Head of State, Faure Gnassingbé, at this meeting.

At the start of her speech, the President of the National Assembly sent, on behalf of the President of the Union for the Republic (UNIR) Party, President of the Republic of Togo, “very warm and sincere congratulations” to XI Jinping , General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), President of the People’s Republic of China, for holding this high-level dialogue between the political parties.

She hailed the excellent quality of the ties that unite the PCC and UNIR as well as the fraternal relations between their Excellencies Messrs. XI Jinping and Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé. Yawa Tsègan did not fail to draw a link between the vision of the UNIR party and the theme chosen for the meeting. “At the Union for the Republic (UNIR), we recognize that there is no single model of development and that it is up to each people, under the leadership of their legitimate representatives in power, to seek the best way to its modernization and development,” she shared.

It should be noted that Togo and China share very good relations. XI Jinping and Faure Gnassingbé have met several times on different occasions. In September 2019, the choice was made for Togo, in particular the seat of the National Assembly for the launch of the French version of His Excellency Mr. XI Jinping’s book “Let’s build a community of destiny for humanity”. At the 5th China-Africa Forum of Young Leaders held in November 2021, the President of the National Assembly had the privilege of carrying the voice of all French-speaking African political parties. “I consider these signs as the perfect manifestation of the longevity and solidity of the relationship that the CCP has with UNIR,” said Yawa Tsègan.

The high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China (CCP) and political parties around the world has been attended by over 500 political parties and more than 1,000 participants. The initiative allows the CCP to engage in in-depth dialogue with the leaders of political parties around the world, to explore the path towards modernization while taking into account the realities of the respective countries.

Atha Assan