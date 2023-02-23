– The exhibition is one of the most awaited events in the Capital of Culture 2023Of. From November 17 Palazzo della Ragione in Bergamo will be the set of magical scenarios from the imagination of the Japanese artist, “the most popular in the world ” according to a survey conducted by The Art Newpaper. “It is an ambitious and special exhibition”, affirms the curator Stefano Raimondi, founder and director of The Blank Contemporary Art, “made possible by a complex project that required two years of work and by international relations with theundoubtedly one of the most important museums in the world ”.

It will come from the US museum Fireflies on the Water, the installation at the center of the exhibition, to be savored in silence and solitude, one spectator at a time. After an introductory journey that will allow you to enter the “Kusama planet” through poems, films and testimonies of various kinds, we will find ourselves in the dark, in a room completely covered with mirrors. And here, for once, we will be allowed to take “fireflies for lanterns”, or vice versa. At the center of the room, a pond will transmit the peace necessary to enjoy the evocative experience: 150 small lights – the fireflies in the title, in fact – will hang on the panoramic “pier” overlooking the water, reflecting themselves in every direction and transmitting the sensation of a space infinite.

Yayoi Kusama, Fireflies on the Water, 2002. Mirrors, plexiglass, lights and water. Whitney Museum of American Art, New York. Purchase with funds from the Postwar Committee and the Contemporary Painting and Sculpture Committee and partial gifts of Betsy Wittenborn Miller, 2003. 322 © Yayoi Kusama I Photo Sheldan C. Collins

Like Kusama’s early installations, Fireflies on the Water evokes the hallucinations that have characterized the artist’s life since she was a child, of which art has always been an expression and cure, but also contains references to the myth of Narcissus and the landscapes of Japan, where Kusama grew up and returned to live after finding fame and success in the United States. The place that welcomes the work is muffled in lights and sounds: arriving on the threshold of the room has the value of an initiatory act, before immersing yourself in another and different dimension, which invites you to abandon yourself and surrender to a kind of ecstatic and contemplative magic.

“Yayoi Kusama”, Raimondi continues, “is an artist loved across generations and audiences, capable of astounding and astounding, and the room Fireflies on the Water it is certainly the most suitable to underline the themes that accompany Bergamo and Brescia in the year of the Italian Capital of Culture, which address the themes of resilience, care, to finally open up to a new dimension full of light, energy and boundless possibilities”.



Yayoi Kusama, Fireflies on the Water, 2002. Mirrors, plexiglass, lights and water. Whitney Museum of American Art, New York. Purchase with funds from the Postwar Committee and the Contemporary Painting and Sculpture Committee and partial gifts of Betsy Wittenborn Miller, 2003. 322 © Yayoi Kusama I Photo Jason Schmidt

Read also:

• Capital of Culture 2023: Bergamo and Brescia unveil the “Illuminated City”

• The Carrara Academy opens its doors to Cecco del Caravaggio, the model pupil

• Brescia Capital of Culture: all the exhibitions of 2023

• The Accademia Carrara in Bergamo is renewed for 2023