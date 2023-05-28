Ye Qinglai: There is only a way out for innovation in the textile industry

Customer first, continuous learning, doing different things

Is the textile industry a sunset industry? Ye Qinglai, general manager of Hongyuan, who has been in the textile industry all his life, said that only through integration and innovation can new niches be created, and Taiwan’s textile industry has a way out and a place in the global market.

Ye Qinglai, who graduated from the Textile Department of Taipei Technical College (now Taipei University of Technology), said that the development of the textile industry does not depend on the smiling curve, but on innovative research and development and the provision of integrated solutions in order to have a future.

Innovation is the most important DNA of Hongyuan; innovation is definitely the most important DNA of Hongyuan’s business philosophy. Hongyuan is the first company in the domestic textile industry to do Industry 4.0, and it is also one of the few companies in the domestic textile industry that has the ability to mass-produce smart clothing.

Ye Qinglai said that Hongyuan has been innovating all the way since its establishment, including the development of raw materials, dyeing and finishing, and innovative industries. It spends 3% to 4% of its turnover on innovative research and development every year, so the market hears that Hongyuan is “innovation”. “Synonymous.

In addition, since Ye Qinglai stepped into the textile industry from the society, he knew that to seize the opportunity in this industry and not be eliminated in the wave, only by going one step ahead of his peers, thinking in sync with customer needs, and ahead of competitors, can he be successful. “Survival of the fittest”.

Founded in 1988, Hongyuan Xingye specializes in high-tech functional fabrics such as moisture-wicking, waterproof and windproof, and has more than 300 well-known brand customers around the world.

In the days of Hongyuan, Ye Qinglai practiced the business philosophy of “innovation, research and development, popularity, and customer first”. Customer demand.

Sustainability requires enterprises to do different things; Ye Qinglai has always insisted that “enterprises must do different things”. Before its counterparts in Taiwan, it regards the protection of the earth as a corporate responsibility, and puts ecology at the most important position in design.

For the textile industry in 2023, as the Russian-Ukraine war impacted the consumer market and global inflation caused clothing factories to destock, the economic downturn and operational decline will be the lowest in the past ten years. At the new product launch conference, it was pointed out that by relying on low-carbon green products, sustainable environmental protection and fashionable functional clothing, brand customers have won orders for products with zero carbon emissions and ESG. On the contrary, the operation in 2023 can create a sky for growth in the downturn of the economy.

Acquiring new knowledge from books, researching new technologies, and even understanding fashion trends and market trends is one of Ye Qinglai’s favorite leisure time. Through reading books, writing manuscripts, sharing reading experience with colleagues, and discussing new business knowledge, let yourself and your colleagues Continuous progress; Ye Qinglai believes that reading not only enriches knowledge, but also opens another window of thinking for operators.

In addition, he has always insisted that “when value has moved out of the original market, companies must find new value inflows in order to continue to create growth”! Ye Qing came to manage and manage the company is always looking for new value, and also endowed himself with new value.

Under the leadership of Ye Qinglai, Hongyuan’s corporate culture emphasizes: Hongyuan’s business philosophy is to win by learning, and to win by changing→constantly transform and upgrade to be a pioneer in the industry.

The spirit of Hongyuan people is to go beyond the limit, to challenge oneself → to excel, to reach the pinnacle; regardless of the reason, the mission must be achieved. The values ​​of Hongyuan people are to be honest, altruistic, and grateful to others; to be kind to oneself (sincerity), upward (strive to improve every day, and make efforts not to lose to anyone), forward (not afraid of setbacks, and go forward bravely).

The three qualities of Hongyuan people are professional quality, social quality and humanistic quality. And fulfill corporate social responsibilities to obtain economic, social and environmental triple surplus.

The core competency of Hongyuan’s operation is innovation, wisdom, sustainability and refinement. The grand change goal (mission) is to contribute to society and change the world.

Ye Qinglai pointed out that Hongyuan, as a member of the textile industry, has continued to cultivate Taiwan and expand globally. Hongyuan has always upheld the value of sincerity and altruism, and implemented it in consumers, products, employees, society and operations.

Ye Qinglai believes that the flow and transformation of this kind of love constantly promotes a better future for society and the environment, and establishes an ecological system of symbiosis and co-prosperity.

Hongyuan’s vision is to “contribute to society and change the world“, and always take “goodness” as the starting point, continue to implement ESG, create shared value with stakeholders, and become a sustainable and self-conscious enterprise, with employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders, A sustainable and self-conscious enterprise that wins all parties of society and environment.

Less is more fights for a circular economy

After three years, Hongyuan restarted its self-organized exhibition and textile value chain seminar this year, inviting industry-university-research experts to share the latest trends in the industry, and exhibiting a variety of products with innovative designs that meet net-zero carbon emission standards.

Ye Qinglai pointed out that Hongyuan promotes environmental sustainability and social care. After the three factories in Taiwan, Shanghai, and Thailand passed various brand sustainability certifications, the US factory also passed Nike supplier certification and global recycling standard GRS certification, increasing the global market. low-carbon competitiveness.

Emphasizing localization of a sustainable circular economy, Hongyuan develops discarded oyster shells, combined with waterproof and moisture-permeable bioceramic membranes, and continues to advance towards the goals of recycling, biomass, carbon capture, carbon neutrality, and localization of circular economy.

“Less is more”; Ye Qinglai pointed out that using the lowest cost to make the best things and the best value is what we have been pursuing, including shortening the process and replacing it with a lean process. A way to reduce carbon.

Ye Qinglai pointed out that through wisdom, sustainability and innovation, coupled with “fine strength”, to provide value-oriented management methods, emphasizing on eliminating waste, optimizing processes, improving quality and continuous improvement.

In addition, since the end of 2014, Hongyuan has carried out the digital transformation of Industry 4.0. It has been eight years now. At present, experts in various departments and IT units have cooperated to build an exclusive data lake, integrate data into useful information, and set up On the digital mainline platform, knowledge, tools, and methods are used to analyze AI big data, so as to automate the decision-making of the operation process and move towards the artificial intelligence factory platform.

In response to environmental changes and global layout strategies, as well as the strategy of flexibly adjusting production bases due to the epidemic, Ye Qinglai has been actively planning strategies for smart manufacturing, Industry 4.0, and overseas layout in recent years. Now Hongyuan has a global garment innovation research and development center that integrates global market information, disperses global production bases, and combines the North Carolina garment factory in the United States, Haiti garment factory to serve the American market, and Ethiopia garment factory to serve the European market, breaking through transformation. , sailing to the new blue ocean.

Ye Qinglai emphasized that under the trend of net zero carbon emission and ESG, Hongyuan will continue to introduce AI and technology, combine applications, and launch innovative and diversified low-carbon products to improve industrial competitiveness and contribute to sustainable environmental protection force.

Ye Qinglai’s profile

◎Birth: 1948

◎Education: Textile Department, Taipei Technical College

◎Hobbies: reading, traveling

◎Business philosophy: innovation, research and development, fashion, customer first

