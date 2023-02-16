After many years of relay tree planting, the ecological environment level of Xiuwen County has been improved year by year.

Photo provided by the Propaganda Department of Xiuwen County Party Committee

Editor’s note: A year’s plan lies in spring. In Xiuwen, Guizhou, cadres and the masses planted trees to cover the land with greenery in spring; in Dongtai, Jiangsu, migratory birds soared freely and inhabited and foraged in Tiaozini Wetland; A new chapter… From now on, this edition launches a series of reports on “Beautiful China Spring is Coming”, follow the footsteps of spring and listen to the sound of recovery.

The drizzle is drizzling, the branches are sprouting green, and the breath of spring is coming.

In Xiuwen County, Guiyang City, Guizhou Province, from the county seat to the outer suburbs, sanitation workers cleared dead branches and replanted flowers and trees, and cadres and workers rushed to the mountain ridges to plant and protect the green… Spring is here, and Xiuwen County has fully launched afforestation and greening, planting and protecting greenery.

Planting green at the beginning of the year, the green relay will last for a long time

Planting trees at the beginning of the new year, planting year after year, years of persistence has already become the consciousness of Guizhou cadres and the masses.

Digging holes in the whole ridge, straightening the saplings, covering them with soil, cultivating the soil with a shovel, and pouring a ladle of clean water, three or four people worked together, and a ginkgo tree was successfully planted. Recently, in Fangmaping Village, Yangmingdong Street, Xiuwen County, Zhou Juan, head of the County Forestry Workstation, planted 5 ginkgo trees. From government cadres to local people, nearly 300 people participated in this voluntary tree planting site alone.

“Pine masson was planted before the site of Fangmaping Village, with a total of 40 mu. Last year, strong winds and hailstorms knocked down and interrupted the trees, which made me feel very distressed.” Zhou Juan said. Later, people from Fangmaping Village approached them, expressing their desire to replant ginkgo trees and develop rural tourism in the future.

Zhou Juan said that the green relay in these years has gradually cultivated the initiative and self-consciousness of the masses to love, protect and plant green. After active efforts and scientific investigations, the wish to release Maping Village was realized. The County Natural Resources Bureau quickly purchased more than 3,000 ginkgo seedlings, and at the same time applied for logging certificates, felled and utilized the broken masson pine, and made full preparations for voluntary tree planting.

Since the beginning of this year, Xiuwen County has organized thousands of cadres and masses to carry out voluntary tree planting, with a total of more than 10,000 seedlings planted, covering an area of ​​more than 100 mu.

Reclamation and greening, abandoned mines re-clothed in green

After the beginning of spring, the mountain ridge at an altitude of more than 1,000 meters became lively again.

In the distance, engineering vehicles circled upwards carrying soil to improve the soil by covering soil; nearby, groups of workers carried shovels on their shoulders and held bamboo strips in their hands, carefully managing the newly planted seedlings. This is a mine adjacent to Xiuwen County, which is undergoing reclamation and greening.

Sun Yong, an employee of Aluminum Corporation of China Guizhou Branch, stomped his feet, and the soles of his shoes were covered with mud. Sun Yong said: “There will be rain and snow after the year, and the soil will be much softer, which is suitable for seedling management and protection.”

Swinging the shovel around the saplings, stepping on the ground, inserting a bamboo strip and tying it to the saplings, this is the main task of Sun Yong and his colleagues. It sounds simple, but it is actually quite particular. Not only are the planting techniques on flat and slopes different, but the overall terrain and wind direction also need to be considered.

Due to the high altitude and strong wind, the upwind port is suitable for planting taba, which has stable roots and is resistant to drought and waterlogging; the downwind port is planted with metasequoia, which grows faster and has strong adaptability. “Even if you do enough homework, the saplings will inevitably be blown down by the wind, so we need to strengthen management and protection to increase the survival rate.” Sun Yong said that he and his colleagues came to the site at 8 o’clock every morning, and he was busy all day. “The mine still has 200 acres waiting to be planted with trees and greenery, and we can continue to work after the management and protection here.” He said.

At present, afforestation needs to change from the pursuit of quantity to the pursuit of quality. “Make good use of resources such as abandoned mine land and steep slopes to ensure that one area is built and one area is green and rich.” Du Mengjia, director of the Natural Resources Bureau of Xiuwen County, said that there are currently 48 mines in the county. Last year, 4,040 mu of land was reclaimed and greened. , with an investment of more than 80.5 million yuan.

Planting flowers and plants, greening public spaces

Walking along the fitness trail, leaning on a bench to bask in the sun, and enjoying the scenery along the river bank… Yi Defen, who lives in Zhongshan Community, Longchang Street, Xiuwen County, has always imagined such a life. In the new year, Xiuwen County will do its best to make the city greener, which gives her more expectations.

As the scale of urban development continues to expand and land resources become increasingly scarce, how to increase the “green content” of urban construction?

“We are using the ‘leftover materials’ of urban space to make a fuss to ensure that public spaces are filled with greenery.” Guan Pengfei, director of the Landscaping Management Station of Xiuwen County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau, said: “At present, there are two new pocket park construction projects in the county. The previous pocket parks have also been afforested and gradually put into use, open the window to see the green, go out and enter the park, and strive to build a beautiful and livable city.”

In January this year, Xiuwen County launched the Chuanshanyan Wetland Park Project, with a total investment of more than 45 million yuan and a green area of ​​over 50,000 square meters.

“After the completion, citizens can not only exercise and play, but also enjoy the beautiful scenery on both sides of the strait. It is expected to be put into use before the end of the year.” Guan Pengfei said that in addition to new projects, such as the middle of the main road and the broken plots of the community, there are needles to plant trees. Planting flowers and grass, the green coverage rate of the urban area has reached 38.9%.

For urban greening, three parts are built and seven parts are managed. While increasing landscaping, careful management is also required to ensure the quality of greening.

From the first day of work after the Spring Festival holiday, Hu Zhongzhu, Assistant General Manager of Beijing Enterprises City Services (Xiuwen) Co., Ltd., worked with the workers to clean up the dead branches and weeds in the green belt one by one, and replanted flowers and seedlings. Hu Zhongzhu said: “Spring is the best season for the growth of seedlings. It is necessary to seize the time to repair weak green areas in time and enhance the landscape charm of urban public spaces.”