Yeferson Cossio is investigated by the authorities

Why did this investigation against Yeferson Cossio arise?

As reported by the newspaper El Tiempo, said process began with a report from the Judicial Police of the Criminal Investigation Directorate and Interpol (Dijin), in which the suspicions of the origin of the money from Cossio, who in In a short time, he has acquired various properties in various parts of the country, such as Antioquia and Cundinamarca, as well as high-end vehicles that appear in his videos.

This preliminary investigation does not infer a summons to a statement, however, the report is already being reviewed by professionals who will be in charge of advancing and clarifying it. Due to this same situation, the renowned content creator, Daneidi Barrera, better known as Epa Colombia, is under scrutiny by the authorities.

Both influencers are awaiting the results that the investigation into their finances may yield and before the eventual opening of a judicial process that they will have to face.