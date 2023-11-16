Yeimy Duque continues adding to his Olympic Wrestling process

Among the many expectations that were had for yesterday with the start of the Greco-Roman Wrestling competitions in the women’s branch, was of course what the wrestlers from Risaralda and Caldas could do. And the mission was to try to equal or even surpass what the knights did the day before when they awarded the silver and bronze medal to the department of Risaralda.

However, it could not be like that, because of the four athletes that the Coffee Axis had yesterday, only the Santuareño Yeimy Duque was able to reach the final stages in the dispute for the medals, although she was left out. of the path for the gold medal, she was in the conversation for the bronze medal, unfortunately for the interests of the Risraldense, her rival, the Santander Greidy Abigail Estupiñán, flaunted her experience and won the bronze metal with a final score of 10-1 over the Risraldense.

For the wrestling coach in Risaralda, Jhon Jairo Echeverry, the result achieved is very commendable, and he said that: “I think it is a very great experience that this girl is having, since it is the first time that she participates in the National Games and she is very Also young, just turned 20, for this next cycle I think we are going to have a real champion.”

Mateo Echeverry in 70 kgs, Juan José Ríos in 92 kgs and Braulio Vargas in 125 kgs, are the bets of the Rirasaldense fight to obtain medals this Friday.