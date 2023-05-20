Home » Yeison Jiménez will pay fines for a man who took his motorcycle to TransMilenio
The well-known popular music singer, Yeison Jiménez, became a trend on social networks, when he undertook a search to help an offender who boarded his motorcycle on the TransMilenio public transportation system in Bogotá.

On the morning of Thursday, May 18, a citizen carried out an unusual event by entering his motorcycle at one of the TransMilenio stations, which is prohibited. It is worth mentioning that he was also cast. The Metropolitan Police proceeded to impose a summons on him for this action.

However, Yeison Jiménez, moved by the offender’s situation, decided to look for him and help him. In a post on social networks, the singer expressed his empathy for the desperation that can lead to making unusual decisions and offered to pay the fines imposed on the citizen, as well as fill the gas tank of his motorcycle and return it to him so that he could continue working.

Yeison Jiménez’s solidarity had a massive impact and in a few hours he was able to locate the fined man. Through his social networks, he shared the news with his followers, informing that he had already contacted the citizen and obtained the payment coupons corresponding to the subpoenas. In addition, he is managing the crane and yard receipts to resolve this situation. The singer assured that next week the man will recover his motorcycle.

“I want to take care of the man’s problem, I pay absolutely everything, fines, whatever it was worth and I’m going to give you your fully tanked motorcycle and on top of that when you don’t have gasoline to call me, you need to work,” said the singer.

The artist clarified in his messages that this action does not seek fame, but is an act of love and empathy towards the offender’s situation. Yeison Jiménez put himself in the citizen’s shoes and understood the burden that having to face three different subpoenas represented for him.

This gesture of solidarity by the renowned singer has generated a great impact on public opinion, highlighting the importance of empathy and mutual aid in difficult times.

