Yellen sees progress between the US and China

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her four-day visit to Beijing put China-US relations “on a more secure footing.” “No visit will solve our challenges overnight,” Yellen said at the end of her stay at the US Embassy in Beijing on Sunday. But she expects “this trip will help build a resilient and productive channel of communication with China‘s new economic team.”

Despite major differences of opinion between Beijing and Washington, which would have to be communicated directly, the world‘s two largest economies have an “obligation” to manage their relations responsibly, stressed the US Treasury Secretary. The talks were “direct” and “productive.” The two nations must now find a way “to live together and share global prosperity,” she said, stressing that high-level talks are “essential.” “We believe the world is big enough for both of our countries to thrive.”

The disagreements include trade restrictions, which Washington believes are essential to protecting US national security. Yellen assured Sunday that Washington would not use these measures to gain economic advantage.

All new measures would also be implemented in a “transparent manner,” Yellen said, with a view to other possible restrictions that could regulate US foreign investments in China more strictly. It would be “just a very targeted measure, limited to a few sectors where we (…) have security concerns,” said Yellen.

Yellen had previously emphasized the great importance of cooperation on the subject of climate protection. It is “crucial” that Washington and Beijing continue to cooperate in financing climate-friendly investments, China and the USA are the largest CO2 emitters in the world and at the same time make the largest investments in renewable energy. The two states therefore have “the responsibility and the ability to move forward,” Yellen said at a meeting with experts.

Yellen went to China on a four-day visit to defuse tensions between the two countries and discuss opportunities for cooperation. Beijing had already struck a comparatively optimistic note on relations between the two countries in the run-up to the visit. The Chinese Ministry of Finance said on Friday that it hopes to “strengthen communication and exchange between the two countries”.

In total, the 76-year-old has spent more than ten hours in bilateral talks with Chinese government officials, including Premier Li Qiang, over the past few days. According to media reports, her meeting with Finance Minister He Lifeng on Saturday alone lasted more than five hours, followed by a two-hour dinner.

As might be expected, Yellen’s visit failed to produce any substantive breakthroughs. However, the rhetoric and symbolism during the trip was comparatively positive and heartfelt.

In a first broadcast by the state news agency Xinhua, the Chinese side described the talks between Yellen and her counterpart He Lifeng as constructive, intensive and open. At the same time, the Chinese side also expressed its “concern about the sanctions imposed by the United States on China.”

Relations between the two world powers are currently at an all-time low. The relationship is strained by US President Joe Biden’s tough course on China, the ongoing trade war and China‘s support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. China‘s territorial claims in the South and East China Seas and Beijing’s threats to the democratic island republic of Taiwan also play a role.

