Yellen: U.S. credit crunch lessens need for rate hikes

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen said in a recent interview that after several U.S. banks collapsed in March this year, the credit market has tightened, which relatively reduces the need for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. She also believes that the United States can simultaneously take into account the two goals of labor market growth and inflation cooling.

Yellen said that after the successive failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Marko Bank in mid-March this year, the Federal Reserve, the Treasury Department, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) put forward countermeasures in a timely manner and successfully quelled the run. “We acted to reassure depositors that their deposits are safe,” she said. “In the future, when a single bank or a group of banks is in crisis again and threatens the financial system, we can expect to do the same to defuse the crisis.”

Yellen expects the U.S. banking industry to be more cautious after the crisis. She said: “Before this wave of banking crisis broke out, the US financial industry had already begun to improve credit standards, and the threshold may be even higher in the future.” She believes that a tighter US credit market “is expected to avoid further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.”

