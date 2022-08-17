The Civil Protection of the Fvg issued a yellow alert for the arrival of strong thunderstorms on Thursday 18 and Friday 19 August. In particular, the alert is valid from 6 am on Thursday to 6 pm the following day.

THE YELLOW ALERT OF CIVIL PROTECTION

An Atlantic gap, associated with southwestern wet currents, will cause a general increase in instability which will probably be more pronounced in the central hours of Thursday and then on Friday until the afternoon.

THE FORECASTS OF THE OSMER FOR THE NEXT DAYS

On Thursday there will be probable intermittent scattered showers and thunderstorms, which can also be strong. The rains locally may also be abundant, particularly in the western belt.

On Friday from the night until the afternoon, abundant rainfall is likely to be abundant in all areas.