yellow asinara – Tiscali News

From survivor to suspect for culpable shipwreck. Giovannino Pinna, the 35-year-old diver from Sassari who survived the shipwreck of April 12 in the Gulf of Asinara, in which his 38-year-old cousin Davide Calvia lost his life, has been entered in the register of suspects by the Sassari Public Prosecutor’s Office which disputes him as a hypothesis of intentional shipwreck is a crime. He risks one to five years in prison.

“My client is still sick, both physically and psychologically“, reports Pinna’s defense attorney, Luca Barrocu. “He is in shock and as soon as he gets better he will be available to the investigators to clarify any aspect of the accident. He has already provided the carabinieri with a version of the facts, but is available to answer further questions.

The shipwreck

On the evening of April 12, Pinna and Calvia were going on a sport fishing trip in the Gulf of Asinara, in the stretch of sea between Stintino and Porto Torres. The two cousins ​​while their boat sank, had launched the SOS and then disappeared into the sea. Pinna was found 24 hours later on a beach in Marritza, in Marina di Sorso, in critical condition. He remained hospitalized for a few days at the Santissima Annunziata in Sassari and after his resignation he is at home, convalescing, still in shock from what happened.

Calvia’s corpse, however, was recovered last Saturday in an inlet near Castelsardo. At the disposal of the Sassari prosecutor’s office, the coroner Salvatore Lorenzoni carried out an autopsy on the body and the results will be delivered by June. The coroner Francesco Lubinu, appointed by the lawyer of the Calvia family, Marco Palmieri, also took part in the examination.

The Mystery of the Stolen Boat

The Port Authority and the Carabinieri of Porto Torres are investigating the incident. There is also under investigation by the investigators the theft of a boat that was moored at the port of Porto Torres disappeared on the afternoon of April 12 and whose owner reported the theft the following day. The carabinieri seized the images recorded by some video surveillance cameras in the port, to look for useful elements. One of the hypotheses that the investigators are verifying is that the boat that disappeared from the dock could be the boat stolen and used by the two shipwrecked men and then sunk in the Gulf of Asinara for reasons that are currently unknown. Boat that has never been found.