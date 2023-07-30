Yellow bin: How much is actually recycled

definitions and data

Yellow bin:

This includes packaging waste made of plastics, composite materials, tinplate and aluminum, which is collected in the yellow bin, the yellow sack, the recycling bin, publicly accessible containers or in recycling centers.

How did the mountains of rubbish come about?

The basis for the amounts of recyclable waste is a study by the Öko-Institut from 2022. According to this, 2,507,749 t of waste were produced in 2020. With the help of a conversion table from the State Statistical Office of Baden-Württemberg, we have approximately calculated the volume of this amount. We have proportionally taken into account the densities of the different recyclable materials.

We then calculated the volume per unit of time and expressed it in 240-liter garbage cans.

What are the quantities in the recycling process?

A study by the Öko-Institut provides the figures for the individual streams in the recycling process. The loss values ​​in the recycling machines were calculated according to information from Conversio.

Due to rounding, percentages do not always add up to 100 percent.

