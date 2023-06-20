Yellow early warning of flash floods in the eastern part of Changsha City is more likely to occur_科教.文卫_Hunan Channel_Red Network

Red Net Moment News June 20th(Reporter He Qing, correspondent Feng Tianwen) According to the short-term weather forecast of Hunan Provincial Meteorological Observatory on June 20, 2023, the Hunan Provincial Water Resources Department and the Hunan Provincial Meteorological Bureau jointly reached the following conclusions: From 20:00 on June 20 to 21 At 20:00 on the same day, affected by rainfall, mountain torrent disasters may occur in the east of Changsha City, southwest of Shaoyang City, and most of Huaihua City (blue warning), and there is a greater possibility of mountain torrent disasters in the eastern part of Changsha City (yellow warning).

Blue warning area: Southeast of Liuyang City, southwest of Chengbu County, Tongdao County, southwest of Suining County, Jingzhou County, most of Huitong County, west of Hongjiang City, most of Zhijiang County, Xinhuang County, southwest of Zhongfang County department.

Yellow warning area: southeast of Liuyang City. For detailed forecast, please see attached picture.

The above-mentioned areas are requested to strengthen prevention and pay attention to preventive work such as real-time monitoring, flood prevention and early warning, and transfer and avoidance. In other areas, flash floods may also be caused by local short-duration heavy rainfall, please pay attention.

