Home » Yellow sack hinders plastic ban | SN.at
News

Yellow sack hinders plastic ban | SN.at

by admin

We would like to vehemently disagree with the supposedly “high level of satisfaction” with the yellow sack, which was apparently taken over from Vienna in the business section of the SN: its use leads to extremely ugly and unsavory disfigurement for days, sometimes also to an odor nuisance in well-kept residential areas and paths. Unfortunately, it also does not contribute to the supermarkets having to do without the many superfluous plastic packaging. This is where more sensible action is needed.

dr Leo and Waltraud Prothmann, 5020 Salzburg

Those

SN

Monday 24 July 2023 4:39 p.m

Accessed on 07/24/2023 at 04:42

See also  Why Ukraine is a Syrian cause - Yassin al Haj Saleh

You may also like

How do we prepare to elect the new...

Jorge Robledo, with a letter to Petro, insists...

Dotted Lines and Planes: Tongxiang City’s Comprehensive Law...

Made in Saxony: Thousands of polo shirts for...

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramírez Hospitalized After Accidental...

National legislative: 144 files received in Kasaï-Oriental

Animal shelters write fire letter to the federal...

The green technology company Cuploop, in which Haapsallas...

They killed ‘Chungo’ in the corregimiento La Mata

Adjusting Real Estate Policies: The Changing Relationship Between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy