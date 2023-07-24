Yellow sack hinders plastic ban | SN.at

We would like to vehemently disagree with the supposedly “high level of satisfaction” with the yellow sack, which was apparently taken over from Vienna in the business section of the SN: its use leads to extremely ugly and unsavory disfigurement for days, sometimes also to an odor nuisance in well-kept residential areas and paths. Unfortunately, it also does not contribute to the supermarkets having to do without the many superfluous plastic packaging. This is where more sensible action is needed.

dr Leo and Waltraud Prothmann, 5020 Salzburg

