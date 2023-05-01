Yeme is not what he appears to be

At first glance, it looks clear: Yeme is a more expensive, but high-quality supermarket, which appropriately complements the offer of the regular ones. It is something that looks like it was cut out of a modern and successful country. It is a successful business project: it has become established among people that when something is “from Yeme”, it means that one pays more, but gets quality. One indulges Yeme.

However, it would be a shame to stop at this definition. Yeme is much more than just this in the collective psyche of Bratislava. Let’s go step by step.

Space for the emergence of Yeme

First, the most important fact we know about Yema, which is the hidden investor,