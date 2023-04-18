Yemen. Houthi talks are underway with the Saudis, but doubts remain

di Shorsh Surme –

Saudi and Houthi delegations are holding peace talks in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen under the control of Shiite rebels. The main issues on the negotiating table are a six-month truce between the two warring parties, ie the internationally recognized and Saudi-backed government, and the Iran-aligned Houthis; there are also the reopening of the Sanaa airport and the Red Sea port of Hodeida, also controlled by the Houthis, the lifting of the blockade of the government-controlled city of Taiz, the resumption of oil exports from government fields through the gateways of the Houthis and the consolidation of Yemen’s economy.

Despite the hope of the international community, however, there are doubts that peace can be imminent.

One reason is that Yemen’s Presidential Council, the internationally recognized executive body of government, was not included in the negotiations, nor were other Yemeni parties, such as the separatist Southern Transitional Council.

Yemen’s two main political factions, the Houthis and the government, have been at war since 2014, when Iranian-backed rebels seized Sanaa and ousted the government. In 2015, the situation worsened when a Saudi-led coalition of nine countries from the Arab world intervened in an attempt to restore recognized rule in the city of Aden on the Red Sea coast.

The brutal conflict, widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has left nearly half a million dead and internally displaced thousands. According to the United Nations at least a third of the population of 31 million people is completely dependent on international aid. The situation in the war-torn country is widely regarded as one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

The Houthis could be Saudi Arabia’s next effort to mend ties with regional enemies, after agreeing to re-establish diplomatic ties with archenemy Iran in March after seven years of frozen ties. And it’s no secret that Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in getting out of the costly proxy war in Yemen.

However, it should be noted that in Yemen there are other parties to the conflict, such as the realities of the south, but Saudi Arabia has agreed that only the Houthis are the interlocutors: the other realities will hardly accept to live under the government of the Houthis and, indirectly , of Iran, for which the conflict could persist and in any case lead to the disintegration of the state.