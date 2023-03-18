Yemenat – special

– Bilateral agreements between the Ministry of Oil and Total Company to transfer gas shipments from the US markets for sale in Asian markets, escaping from the price adjustment and fixing the defect in the profit-sharing equation between the government and partners to prove its causes.

Tampering and defrauding oil accounts in adjusting gas exports and government shares to achieve maximum economic gains for Total at the expense of Yemen’s interest.

Estimates of the government’s share of liquefied natural gas sales during the year 2013 AD, delivered by the Ministry of Oil in January 2023 AD to the Development, Petroleum and Mineral Resources Committee in the House of Representatives ($379 million), contradicted what was documented in the Oil Accounts Report ($388 million), and both estimates are completely different. On the estimate of the oil expert in charge of the gas issue at the Public Funds Prosecution for the government’s share during the year 2013 AD based on the report of the Central Organization for Control and Accounting No. 1636 dated June 1, 2014 AD and estimated at about (293 million dollars), although the source of all data is the Oil Marketing and Accounts Department at the Ministry of Oil and mineral resources.

The oil expert explained these contradictions by saying: The data provided by the Ministry of Oil on gas exports and the government’s share from 2009 AD to the year 2013 AD in which the selling prices, the quantity of gas exports, and the government’s share (increase / decrease) were adjusted. And Accounting No. 1636 and the date of June 1, 2014 AD, aiming behind that to cancel the decision of the Public Funds Prosecution No. (193) and the date of June 4, 2014 AD, which obliges the Ministry of Oil to demand the Total difference in selling prices for the previous period and price adjustment for the remainder of the life of the contracts due to blatant violations By Total agreements and the transfer of shipments to Asian markets and the consequent severe damage to Yemen based on the text of Article (20) of the gas development agreement, which granted the economically affected party after the start of the implementation of the agreement the right to amend it to eliminate the damage.

And the expert Limnat indicated that what is related to the difference in estimates of the government’s share from one document to another, will be clarified by analyzing the data delivered by the Ministry of Oil to the House of Representatives (Annex No. 1) and what was documented in the 2014 Oil Accounts Report on 2013 AD sales (Annex No. 2), and what was contained in the report Central Organization for Control and Accounting.

The oil expert pointed out that the oil accounts report issued at the end of the year 2014 AD (Annex No. 2) excludes the government’s share of the royalties ($41,958,656 – 2% of the total income) and the government’s share of the net profit ($256,996,767) in total. (Royalty + net profit) amounting to (298,955,423 dollars) and adding what the report called an additional unsupported and unjustified return outside the value of the quantities sold (89,078,867 dollars) indicates that the total share of the government during the year 2013 AD (388,034 , 290 dollars), thus contradicting our estimates based on the agency’s report, which are set at about (293 million dollars), bearing in mind that the oil accounts in its allocation to the government’s share (388 million dollars) among the buyers of gas (Annex 2) showed additional returns to the income of Total Energy amounting to 144 million dollars Outside sales, and it failed to match the numbers completely, as we will show later, and it contradicted the estimates delivered in January 2023 AD to the House of Representatives, estimated at (approximately $379 million).

The oil expert added: In order for us to know the reasons for the discrepancies, there must be a reference from the previously mentioned data sources. Through the royalty (which represents 2% of the total income) recorded in the oil accounts report for the year 2013 AD and gas exports recorded in what was handed over from the Ministry of Oil to the House of Representatives, we recalculate Income and share for comparison with the agency’s report, as we will explain in Table No. (1) below:

– As the table above shows, there is an increase in gas exports in the oil and ministry accounts report (13.6 trillion BTUs in 2013 exports), with a total additional revenue of $38.6 million, and a difference in the government’s share of $5.5 million compared to the agency’s report.

– But the selling price of one million BTUs is agreed in both cases, 5.4 dollars per million BTUs..? While the adjusted price in the data submitted to the House of Representatives is 6.7 dollars per million BTUs, this is the first difference with the report of the device, which was composed by the oil accounts in addition to the amount (13.6 trillion BTUs).

* The government’s share according to the oil accounts and according to the quantities and shares according to the agreements (298 million), and by adding “what was called by the oil accounts an additional revenue of (89 million dollars) the government’s share appeared (388 million dollars) dollars and not (379 million dollars) in the data handed over to the House of Representatives compared to ($293 million) in the report of the Central Organization for Control and Accounting in the above table.

The oil expert explains this contradiction as follows:

We will return to the quotation of “the agency’s report on the sharing of returns between buyers” – for comparison with the oil accounts report (Annex 2) – and discuss it step by step. Through Table No. (2)



* It is clear in the table that the government’s share of 2013 sales (293 million dollars) was distributed among buyers as required by the provisions of the agreements.

To clarify this, the oil expert says that it was found through the analysis and based on the statements made by the French ambassador at the end of the year 2022 AD that the Total company rescheduled the expenses as debts on the government, we find that the oil accounts added the share allocated to Total Energy in the recovered expenses $ 341,652,330 to the net profits Its shareholding is 75% for Total and 25% for the government for the purpose of showing additional revenues to the government, amounting to $379 million, as shown in the last column of the following table (3):



The oil expert confirmed that this amendment by the oil accounts was shown in the data submitted in January 2023 to the House of Representatives, which confirms that the data and analyzes of government revenues based on the report of the Central Organization for Control and Accounting were 100% correct. The oil accounts must submit the data and the legal support for their violation of the provisions of the agreement.

The oil expert pointed out that this amendment gives Total ($256 million) while the expenditures remain debts to the government, and for the purpose of this distortion is to challenge the report of the agency and the decisions of the aforementioned public funds prosecution. The House of Representatives must investigate the facts and we are ready to discuss with those concerned with the oil accounts, in my capacity As an independent expert commissioned by the Public Funds Prosecution, I do not represent any of the parties to the agreements.

* And on the basis that showed the share of the government’s share for the year 2013 AD in the oil accounts report (Annex 2), a share for the government ($388 million, which also contradicts the data delivered in January 2023 AD ($379 million), which is its most recent data, the oil expert confirmed The increase in gas exports by the oil accounts compared to the report of the agency (13.6 trillion BTUs) with a total revenue of $38.6 million, while the oil accounts table (Annex 2) showed additional revenues for the two companies, Suez, Total Energy and Kogas Company, by about (21, 146, 15 million). Dollars) with a total of ($182 million – in exchange for a total increase in income compared to the agency’s report ($36.4 million), an increase of $144 million in Total Energy Income that is completely unjustified and out of quantities (13.6 trillion cubic feet added by oil accounts). We return to the quotas in the following table (4):

– By preparing the division based on the total income in the oil accounts report, it was found that the government’s total share was ($319 million), including ($120 million from Total Energy Company, compared to ($188 million) documented by the oil accounts report, and this division revealed the game of oil accounts and the mismatch of returns The additional ($89 million) added to the calculated share ($319 million).

He explains that by correcting the income of the Total Energy Company in line with the increase in gas exports and the resulting income, we summarize them in the following table (5):

It is noted here that the government’s share according to the exports adjusted by the oil accounts is about (298 million dollars). In the same way, those concerned with the oil accounts added the expenses recovered for the Total Energy Company to the net profit, as shown in the following table (6):

Through this game, the government’s share ($384 million) appeared. The difference between this share and the share recorded in the data submitted to the House of Representatives ($379 million) is an increase of 13.6 trillion cubic feet in gas exports during the year 2013, which resulted in an increase in the government’s share of $5 million. almost..

He called the House of Representatives to demand the oil accounts to provide the details they have.

* And on how to calculate the government’s share (753 million dollars) during the year 2014, despite the absence of prices, income and quotas in the data submitted to the House of Representatives, the oil expert explained that by calculating the total income during the year 2014 AD based on contract prices and the Korean adjustment of prices, the government’s share is 400 million dollars. In the following table (7):

And by adding all the capital and operating expenses that had to be recovered as required by the quota, to the net profits, the government share increased to ($753 million – from the export of 6.6 million tons). to 2013 from exporting 25 million tons) according to the following table (8):

Regarding the possibility of estimating the selling price of one million BTUs during the year 2014 AD, which achieves the government’s share according to the above table, the oil expert indicated that by calculating the selling price of one million BTUs according to the data provided by the Ministry from 2009 AD to April 2015 AD (see Appendix 4), from which we take the year 2014 AD For comparison above..

– At the selling price of one million BTU ($13.05), the government’s share was achieved at 30% of the profits, but according to the total returns on expenditures, the government’s share must be 50%, and for this reason Total evades the price adjustment, compared to prices in Appendix (5).

* And about the compatibility of what was stated in the statements submitted to the House of Representatives to the agreement with the Total Energy Company to pay direct returns of 30% to the government with the additional return for 12 shipments transferred during the year 2014 AD and the payment of 20% to the number of 4 shipments transferred during the year 2014 AD according to the agreement of 2012 AD, and the payment of returns Direct to the government in the amount of 3.17 dollars per million BTUs by the Swiss company, and all this with what is required by the texts of the agreements and sales contracts, and the damage to Yemen and the legitimacy of the agreements away from the House of Representatives, the oil expert believes that the additional share of the government in the 2014 mines amounts to 30% of the additional profits ($353 million), meaning the share of the partners ($823 million) with a total of ($1176 million), which is equal to the shared profit according to the contract prices with the Korean adjustment, meaning that 71% of gas exports to Total and Suez are sold in Asian markets and are shared for profits outside the texts of the agreements. Hence, pressure must be placed on Total to adjust prices and the profit-sharing equation. As for how to share additional profits outside the agreements, the House of Representatives should discuss it with the Ministry of Oil.

And he continued: We mentioned at the beginning that the operating expenses that must be recovered during the year 2014 AD were added to the profits and shared, and therefore the Development and Oil Committee in the House of Representatives must ask the Ministry of Oil for the amounts of actual expenses and expenses recovered from 2009 to April 2015 AD with selling prices and details of the quantities that were shared from the attempted shipments.

The oil expert confirmed that the stories of the 2012 AD and 2014 AD agreements to transfer shipments are a matter of decoration and circumvention of agreements and contracts, and the implementation of Total’s plans to escape from price adjustment and the profit-sharing equation. It is required by the text of Article 20 of the Gas Development Agreement. This is up to the House of Representatives.

supplements

