Yemenat – special

– 814 million dollars granted by the Ministry of Oil as additional profits to the partners in the gas project in 2014, at a rate of 70% of the total capital and operating expenses, which the Ministry of Oil and Total canceled to recover to the partners during the year 2014 AD to show additional revenues in Yemen’s share and disrupt work according to the agreements in the sharing of the total income from sales The project.

-2 billion and 387 million dollars granted by the Ministry of Oil free of charge to the partners in the gas project from the value of domestic gas and natural gas extracted in Balhaf through its approval of the provisions of Article (9.6 of the Gas Development Agreement) and Article (5.3 of the Gas Supply Agreement).

– 145 Yemeni riyals, the average share of the government from exporting a liquefied gas cylinder (12.5 kilograms – 20 liters) during the period 2009 to April 2015 AD, while the citizen gets it at six thousand riyals currently.

In the previous episode, we presented the results of the oil expert’s review to recalculate the government’s share of natural gas exports for the period (2009 AD to April / April 2015 AD) according to contract prices. Central Organization for Control and Accounting No. 1636 dated June 1, 2014 AD.

The oil expert Limanat confirmed that the data of the Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources showed a (digital) improvement in the government’s share during the year 2014, by showing an increase of $408 million over the expected share according to the contract prices after the Kogas Company adjusted the prices, and by analyzing the data it was found that the returns attributed to the government It was prepared in a manner in violation of the provisions of the agreements in terms of procedures for sharing the revenues of the project, and that this increase represents 30% of the total expenses to be recovered for the partners during the year 2014.

The oil expert pointed out that the Ministry of Oil’s commission of such violations resulted in adding undue profits to the partners in the gas project amounting to ($814 million, which represents 70% of the expenses that should have been recovered during the year 2014).

Attachment (1) shows the comparisons and results of the oil expert’s analysis

-According to the data provided by the Ministry, the government’s share of royalties and profits in 2014 was about $753.5 million, and all important data was absent.

And based on what we have done of sharing the project revenues during the year 2014 AD (we deducted the royalty from the profit attributed to the government (753.5 million dollars) to find out the government’s share of the net profit and estimated (705 million dollars, representing 30% of the net profit), and accordingly the share of the partners (70 % of net profit) (1645 million dollars), where the total profits + royalties amounted to (2399 million dollars) compared to the total revenues of the project according to the contracts (2422 million dollars) according to the results in the attached table No. (1) above, and this confirms the absence of the partners’ share from Capital and operating expenses recovered during the year 2014, estimated at (1187 million dollars), which distributed profits to partners 70% and 30% to the government for the purpose of showing a significant improvement of the government’s share in 2014 AD.

The oil expert pointed out that canceling the account of the partners’ share of the recovered capital and operating expenses during the year 2014 AD resulted in an increase in the net profits of the partners amounting to ($814 million, which is part of their share in recovering expenses and was granted to them for free..?!!).

And the oil expert indicated that the statements of the French ambassador from Aden at the end of last year 2022 AD that Total will schedule the capital expenditures of the project as debts on the government to raise its share of the profits in appreciation of the conditions the country is going through, so how was this directive implemented during the year 2014 AD..?!.

– During the year 2013 AD, a report issued by the oil accounts in the year 2014 AD showed that the government’s share of the royalty amounted to (41,958,656 million dollars) and based on this information, the oil expert calculated the total income and its share for comparison with what was documented in the agency’s report, attached (2)

And due to the adjustment of gas sales exports in the year 2013 AD, with an increase of 13.6 trillion cubic feet, the increase in the government’s share appeared to be $5.5 million. In addition to the share calculated by the report of the Central Organization for Control and Accounting, we find the government’s share amounting to $298.9 million, which is equal to what was shown in the oil accounts report attached in the appendices. ..

– On the other hand, the comparison of the results of the agency’s report (attached 3) with what appeared in the oil accounts report, annex (4), during the year 2013 for each buyer separately. We summarize it as follows: Attachment 3 and 4

The oil expert explained that the total income in the oil accounts report for the year 2013 is more than the income recorded in the agency’s report for Suez, Total Energy, and Coguar by about (21, 146, 15 million dollars), respectively, with a total increase in revenues of 182 million dollars. Compared to (38.6) million dollars, an increase in total income as a result of an increase in total exports by 13.6 trillion cubic feet. It is shown in attachment (1) above.

– Through the oil expert’s return of the quotas, it was found that the government’s share had increased to Suez and Kogas to about $3 million and $2 million..which is the total additional share of the government for 13.6 trillion BTU distributed between Suez and Kogas, according to these figures.

With regard to the Total Energy Company, the oil expert explained an increase in the income of Total Energy Company in the oil accounts report by about ($146 million) compared to the agency’s report. By calculating the government’s share, it turned out to be more than ($103 million) than what is in the agency’s report, given that the increase in Gas exports and the government’s share were distributed between Suez and Co Gas.

The question for the oil accounts is: Where did the increase in Total Energy’s income of $146 million come from? And how did the increase in the government’s share of 103 million dollars appear? Is this related to the agreement of February 4, 2012 AD, to transfer shipments from the American markets to Asia and Europe, and to give the government 20% of the profits?؟

On the other hand, the oil expert calculated the government’s share of the sale of each metric ton or million thermal units shown in columns 5 and 6 of Annex (5) so that the reader and follower of the gas file would have a simplified impression of the economics of the gas project.

The oil expert summarized his observations on the data in the above table as follows:

* During the period 2009 AD to April 2015 AD, the government obtained (one dollar from the sale of every million BTUs), while the actual selling prices in the Asian markets for the same period ranged from (13 to 16 dollars per million BTUs) and its price in Europe exceeded 40 dollars per million BTUs heat over the past years.

* During the period from 2009 AD to April 2015 AD, the government obtained (54 dollars from the sale of each ton – equal to 11,610 Yemeni riyals at a price of 215 riyals to the dollar) and because a ton of liquefied gas contains 80 cylinders the size of a domestic gas cylinder (12.5 kg or 20 liters), The government gets (145 riyals from the sale of each liquefied gas cylinder). Note that the price of a ton of liquefied gas ranged between $622 and $745. That is, Yemen gets 7% of the value of a ton. While the price of a ton reached 3000 dollars because of the Ukrainian-Russian war.

The total government income from January 2009 to April 2015, according to figures from the Ministry of Oil ($1749 million), compared to the government’s losses from selling domestic gas extracted in Balhaf ($720 million) and the natural gas used in Balhaf for free ($291 trillion BTU). With a value of $1658 million, with an average contract price of $5.7 per million BTUs, the following chart shows comparisons with the government’s total losses from domestic and natural gas ($2378 million).

– The same oil accounts report (attached) below contradicts itself greatly when distributing profits among gas buyers.

In light of the foregoing, the oil expert appealed to the head of the Central Organization for Control and Accounting and the head of the Supreme National Commission for Combating Corruption to assign a joint team with the Development, Oil and Mineral Resources Committee in the House of Representatives to review the records of oil accounts and the central bank to find out the actual returns, and what goes on in the oil accounts to serve Total projects.