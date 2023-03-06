Yemenat – special

The documents of Case No. 13 of 2013 AD were revealed Yemen is incurring economic losses in the oil sector No. (18).

Yemen incurs these damages because the partners in the LNG project (Hunt and Total) deliberately provided incorrect and misleading data about oil and gas reserves and the efficiency of gas plants, as well as deceiving the government and parliament about selling prices.

The aforementioned decision by the Public Prosecution Office dealt with many economic damages, including the economic damage to Yemen from the gas price differences, which we discuss in this report.

The prosecution relied on the reports of oil experts from the Safer Company and the report of the Central Agency for Control and Accounting No. 1636 issued on June 1, 2014.

The question raised here is: “What are the technical, legal, contractual and economic justifications on which the Public Funds Prosecution relied to oblige the Ministry of Oil to demand that Total compensate Yemen for the difference in gas selling prices during the period 2009 to 2013 and to adjust prices during the remaining period of contracts..?

In his answer to this question, Limanat, an oil expert, said that the difference in gas sales prices has a direct impact on the government’s share of the net profits of the project, as the partnership between the government and the foreign investor requires achieving fair profits for both parties to the contract. Noting that, and with reference to the aforementioned report of the Central Organization for Control and Accounting, it was found that the average selling price of Yemeni gas during the period 2009 to 2013 AD, according to sales prices restricted to contracts, according to what prevailed in 95-97 AD of oil and gas prices amounted to 4.5 dollars per million thermal units, with a total sales of $ Approximately 5 billion and 525 million dollars, of which the government share is 787 million dollars, or 28 dollars per ton, while the average actual selling prices are 11.6 dollars per million thermal units, with total sales of 14 billion and 530 million dollars, with a financial difference of 9 billion dollars that goes to Total and its foreign partners.

He confirms that the attached table below gives a preliminary impression of the amounts of damage inflicted on the government, and reveals the reason for the profit-sharing formula between the government and the project partners, which Total deliberately detailed according to the contract prices.

Regarding the justifications for the decision of the Public Funds Prosecution to oblige the Ministry of Oil to demand that Total compensate Yemen for the difference in selling prices during the period 2009 to 2013 AD and to adjust the selling prices for the remainder of the life of the project, the oil expert stated that the Public Funds Prosecution launched the investigation in September 2013 AD according to a communication he submitted The Good Governance Team at the National Dialogue Conference in August 2013 AD against both parties to the contract on behalf of the Social Authority for the Yemeni People, and the case was considered under the umbrella of the Supreme National Authority for Combating Corruption in accordance with the text of Article 24 of the Gas Development Agreement on arbitration, and in accordance with the text of Article 20 of the Gas Development Agreement “Changing circumstances” (if a radical change occurred in the balance of this agreement due to the occurrence of unexpected events from the parties to the agreement that led to one of its parties bearing a heavy burden when implementing its obligations contained therein, then the affected party may, if these circumstances continue, progress within a reasonable time after realizing it For these circumstances and their economic effects, a reasoned request for a review of the agreement with the aim of preventing one of the parties from exposing to it serious harm).

The expert pointed out that Total accepted litigation locally, and technical, legal, financial and economist experts were used to reach all its decisions in memorandum No. 193 dated June 14, 2014 AD directed to the Minister of Oil for implementation, and among those justifications:

– Conflict of interest for partners in the gas project.

– A gas development agreement was signed on September 21, 1995 AD between Yemen and Total Company, and Hunt Company refused to implement that agreement and hand over gas to Balhaf, considering that Hunt Company and its partners in the Marib Agreement are participants in oil production, and the Marib Agreement was signed in 1981 AD, and Hunt is still the owner It is the exclusive operator of Sector 18 facilities and has the right to produce gas until the Marib agreement to participate in oil production expires on November 14, 2005.

He pointed out that with the entry of Hunt (Exxon) as a partner in the gas project with Total during the year 1996 AD, the texts of the Gas Development Agreement (Amendment No. 1) were prepared, the Marib Upstream Service Company was established (owned by Hunt and Exxon), and the Upstream Facilities and Service Agreement was prepared to be Marib (Amendment No. 1). Hunt Liquefied Gas Company) is a party to the agreement and for the purpose of transferring ownership and operation of Sector 18 from Hunt Company to participate in oil production to Hunt Liquefied Gas Company, thus violating the sovereign rights of Yemen and plundering all the wealth of Sector (18) after November 14, 2005.

He added: Hunt’s participation with Total in the evaluation of oil and gas reserves and plans for gas export from January 2001 AD and the claim of oil depletion in 2005 AD was shown to have sector (18) exclusive gas producer controlled by the partners in a project through the texts of Articles 5, 6, and 9 in Upstream Facilities Agreement.

He noted that Total Company is the seller of gas and the buyer and price of gas according to the prevailing oil and gas prices in the period from 1995 to 1997, when the selling price of oil was $25 and the selling price of one million BTUs was $2.5, and this was confirmed by Oil Minister Ahmed Daris to the Development, Oil and Mineral Resources Committee.

– The big time difference between the signing of the gas development agreement and its amendment in January 1997 and when it began to be implemented in 2009 AD, or the submission of gas sales contracts in August 2005 AD when the price of a barrel of oil reached $64 (as documented in the agency’s report) to have a sale price of one million Thermal units according to what is practiced globally (11 dollars per million thermal units), with the insistence of the partners on a maximum price of 3 dollars per million thermal units.

The selling price of one million BTUs for Asian markets is restricted to the formula (price m and h = price of a barrel of oil X 0.029 + 1.855), and this equation was considered by the oil expert to be strange to the oil industry. Noting that if we assume the price of a barrel of oil is 2 dollars and it contains 5.8 million BTUs, but the selling price of one million BTUs of gas is equal to the price of a barrel of oil, and this reveals the clear imbalance in this equation, which was prepared, so that the maximum selling price for the Asian markets is 3 dollars Stopped at the price of a barrel of oil 40 dollars.

The following table shows a comparison of the actual prices with the contract prices.

– Violation of the recommendations of Parliament No. 675 issued on July 12, 2005 AD, regarding the need to provide fair selling prices in accordance with what prevailed in the markets in August 2005 AD, and it was found that the data provided by Total to the government showed minimum price indices of $4.5 per million BTUs with a return Financial to the government amounting to 5 billion and 264 million dollars, and it turns out that this return was calculated from the sale price of 2.78 dollars per million thermal units, which the oil expert considered as deliberate misleading to the government in order to pass gas sales contracts.

Determining the percentage of the government’s share of net profits based on the numerical value outside dividing total revenues by expenditures. Therefore, when using actual sales, the percentage of the government’s share increases significantly to reach 70% of net profits in 2013 AD, as shown in the table above. Indicating that, therefore, Total is reluctant to adjust prices. Considering that a major defect in the agreement, which resulted in severe damage to Yemen’s revenues in restricting prices.

– Total Company, under the name of the Yemen LNG Company, sold 70% of the gas allocated for the project to Suez and Total Energy, all of which are subsidiaries of the Total Group; According to Henry Hub prices, considering that these exports are for the American markets, and before the start of export in the year 2009 AD, Total Company concluded agreements with the Ministry of Oil in the year 2009 AD to transfer shipments from the US markets to the Asian markets and share the profits between Total Company as a seller and Total Company as a buyer.

The expert pointed out that, according to the agency’s report, the agreement was amended in February 2012, so that the profit sharing would be 50% for Total under the name of the Yemen Liquefied Natural Gas Company, 30% for Total (we don’t know what its identity is here) and 20% for the Yemeni government, the actual owner, in violation of the agreements and the decision of the Council. Ministers No. 257 of 2005 regarding the approval of gas sales contracts.

-Based on the above-mentioned violations of the partners in the gas project, Prosecution Resolution No. 193 was issued on June 4, 2014, obligating the Ministry of Oil to demand that Total, as a representative of the partners in the Yemeni liquefied gas project, pay the selling price differences as a result of the severe damage inflicted on Yemen, and work to amend Prices to mitigate economic damage.