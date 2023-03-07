Yemenat – special

An oil expert revealed some of the losses incurred by Yemen in gas sales contracts, including:

– According to the data delivered by the Ministry of Oil in Sana’a to the House of Representatives in January 2023 AD, the total exports of liquefied natural gas for the period from 2009 to 2013 AD amounted to about (1277) trillion thermal units, in exchange for the government’s share of (882) million dollars, meaning that the government gets 69 cents (less than one US dollar) for selling every million BTUs from Balhaf, while the actual gas selling prices ranged from $12 per million units at the price of a barrel of oil at $70 in 2009 to $16.5 per million BTU at the price of a barrel of oil at $96. In 2013, according to the global natural gas pricing formula.

– According to a report issued by the Ministry of Oil in Aden in August 2021 AD, the government spent during the period 2009 to 2013 AD about (4231) million dollars to purchase an amount of (282) trillion thermal units of diesel and fuel oil in an amount of 5.3 million tons to generate electricity, while Yemen gets from exporting the same units Thermal (282) trillion thermal units from Balhaf, with a quantity of 5.4 million tons of liquefied gas, about (195) million dollars, according to the price calculated by the government, as mentioned above.

On May 1, 2005, Total and Hunt, as partners in the gas project, presented a certificate from the American company Dagler and Macinton documenting the total remaining proven gas reserves on January 1, 2005 in sector (18), about (9) trillion and 357 billion feet. cubic feet, of which (7) trillion cubic feet is the share of the Belhaf project for a period of 25 years to produce 132.5 million tons of liquefied gas, and (one trillion) cubic feet has been restricted as a share for Marib electricity projects on the justification of the lack of abundant gas reserves, and the rest is the share of upstream facilities in fuel and processing to the end gas project. Accordingly, the construction of Marib gas power plants 2 and 3 was suspended, noting that the gas development agreement allocated 2 trillion and 200 billion cubic feet for electricity, during the 25-year gas project, and the House of Representatives demanded the allocation of (2) trillion and 600 billion cubic feet, for a period of 40 years.

– It was later revealed through documents delivered to the Public Funds Prosecution that Total and Hunt Company deliberately concealed 2 trillion cubic feet of confirmed gas reserves in the ground, and did not announce or document its abundance when concluding the gas project agreements in January 1997 AD or when submitting sales contracts. In 2005 AD, and Total planned to export it unannounced on the assumption of extending Hunt to 2010 AD, and Hunt’s continuation as an operator until the end of the life of the gas project in accordance with the provisions of Article (5) of the Upstream Facilities and Services Agreement that violates the sovereign right of Yemen and was canceled by the recommendations of Parliament No. (110) dated March 11 March 1997 when the Council approved the agreements. It was proven that Total deliberately falsified the gas reserves figures in the official documents to justify the allocation of these additional reserves for the project, even though the amount of 2 trillion cubic feet of gas contains (2136) trillion thermal units, which is sufficient to produce 600 megawatts per day from the Marib 2 and 3 stations, which have been frozen for 34 years.

According to the data delivered by the Ministry of Oil, Sana’a, to the House of Representatives in January 2023 AD, the government’s total share of gas exports for the period 2009 to April 2015 AD is about (1749) million dollars, at one dollar from the sale of every million thermal units, while the Ministry’s report Oil in Aden in August 2021 AD without the government’s revenues from gas exports for the same period, about (1897) million dollars, a difference of 148 million dollars, although Sana’a was the data center until 2015 AD. Where is the vision and standardization of data, oh ministries of oil..!!

– According to the data delivered by the Ministry of Oil in Sana’a to the House of Representatives in January 2023 AD, the total exports of liquefied natural gas for the period 2009 to 2013 AD amounted to about 1277 trillion BTUs, while the data received from the Safer Company for Public Funds Prosecution in Memorandum No. (GM-074/AMK /2014) issued on February 14, 2014. The total thermal units delivered from Safer to Balhaf amounted to 1477 trillion BTUs, with a difference of 190 trillion BTUs used for free by Total, with a value of $2203 million, compared to total government revenues from exports of 1277 trillion BTU of 882 million dollars.

– There are more details of economic disasters due to the partners’ unilateral drafting of the texts of agreements, prices and contracts, taking advantage of the trust granted and the absence of qualified cadres specialized in all fields during negotiation with partners and the monopoly of a specific category in the Ministry of Oil, of non-specialists, to contract to pass all agreements.