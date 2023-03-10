Yemenat

Senior Yemeni political, military and social leaders condemned Saudi Arabia’s malicious efforts to conclude a settlement agreement that violates Yemeni sovereignty and the dignity of Yemenis.

The Yemeni leaders said in a joint statement issued by them that Saudi Arabia was not satisfied with what it did in Yemen over the past eight years of destruction, killing, displacement, siege, and plundering of wealth, and today it is seeking to turn Yemenis into workers and followers of it, spending on them a small part of their looted money, and buying loyalties. And receivables, and manage the crisis in their country while maintaining its control and occupation of the sovereign facilities in the country.

The statement added that Yemen’s problem is not with the Yemenis, but rather with its arch-neighbor, which plotted evil for Yemen and waged an unjust war with buried hatred and immorality in the rivalry. It is shameful for Yemen and the Yemenis that Saudi Arabia has turned from a bitter adversary into a mediator between the people of Yemen.

The Yemeni leaders stressed that Saudi Arabia should know that dignity is the first demand for Yemenis, and that sovereignty is more important than salaries, flights, flights and any Saudi temptations. They affirmed that there is no dignity without sovereignty, and there is no independence under tutelage.

The statement made it clear that Yemen is not a poor country so that its employees wait for their salaries from Saudi Arabia.

She emphasized that the salaries of state employees are worth nothing compared to what Saudi Arabia plunders annually from Yemen’s oil and fish wealth and other resources amounting to billions of dollars.

The statement stressed the rejection of any settlement that detracts from the sovereignty of Yemen and the dignity of its citizens, and that Saudi Arabia must completely remove its hand from Yemen before any negotiations or agreements, and that prior to the negotiations, committees should be formed to limit the damage and rebuild Yemen, and compensate it for all that befell it and its citizens and publicly apologize for the war.

The statement stressed the need for real national parties to participate in any agreements related to the present and future of Yemen, and to exclude from these agreements all those who have been proven involved in betraying Yemen and neglecting its constants and sovereignty, led by Saudi mercenaries who are robbed of decision and will.