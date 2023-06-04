Home » Yemnat” is the only one to publish the text of the draft amendment to the customs law submitted to the House of Representatives in Sana’a
Yemenat – special

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, the House of Representatives in Sana’a referred two projects to amend the customs and tax laws to a joint committee consisting of the Constitutional Committee and the Finance Committee of the Council for study.

A parliamentary source told Limanat that the referral took place in violation of the internal regulations of the parliament, as the vote on the referral of the two laws was re-voted 3 times, although the vote takes place only once, and if the quorum is not obtained, the draft law or the draft amendment of the law will be rejected.

The source explained that despite re-voting on the law for the third time, it did not obtain a quorum from the deputies present at the session, indicating that the referral was made in violation.

Yemnat obtained a copy of the explanatory memorandum submitted by the government to the draft amendment to the Customs Law No. 14 of 1990 and its amendments, as well as the proposed text of the articles that the government requested to amend.

Text of the explanatory memorandum

Customs Law Amendment Memorandum 2 scaled

Customs Law Amendment Memorandum3 scale

Customs Law Amendment Memorandum 4 1 scaled

Customs Law Amendment Memorandum5 scaled

Customs Law Amendment Memorandum6 scale

Customs Law Amendment Memorandum7 scaled

Customs Law Amendment Memorandum8 scale

Text of the draft law amendment

Draft amendment to the Customs Law1 scale

Customs Law Amendment Draft 2

