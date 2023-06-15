Yen dips to 7-month lows again against dollar

In the early trading of the Asian exchange market on the 15th, the exchange rate of the yen against the US dollar once fluctuated between 139.94 and 141.09, a record low since November last year. The current yen has depreciated by about 0.7%.

Faced with another weakening of the yen, the Japanese government responded that it is inappropriate for the exchange rate to fluctuate excessively. However, in May, the yen also depreciated around 140, and the Bank of Japan, the Ministry of Finance and the Financial Services Agency had urgently held an ad hoc meeting to respond.

People from Huiyin believe that the yen has depreciated again, and the Federal Reserve has only announced the latest views on the economy and exchange rate. The government departments related to the trend of the yen should hold a response meeting as soon as possible. However, U.S. Treasury yields have not risen much, and the dollar should not appreciate much against the yen.

Although the Federal Reserve did not raise interest rates this time, it still did not give up raising interest rates. It may raise interest rates twice by the end of this year, so borrowing costs should be higher than previously estimated. As for the Bank of Japan, which has always adhered to the ultra-loose policy, it is expected that the current interest rate will remain unchanged on the 16th.

Last year, the exchange rate of the yen against the U.S. dollar fell to around 146, and the Japanese government also launched a mechanism to intervene in the yen for the first time since 1998 so that the yen will not continue to weaken. Experts and scholars predict that the trend of the yen this year should be around 130, but so far this year, the yen has depreciated by about 7% against the US dollar.

(Times Information, Times Compiled by Liu Jigang, Comprehensive Foreign News)

