Home News Yenny Paola Contreras Pertuz, National Queen of Rice 2023
News

Yenny Paola Contreras Pertuz, National Queen of Rice 2023

by admin
Yenny Paola Contreras Pertuz, National Queen of Rice 2023

Miss Chocó, Yenny Paola Contreras Pertuz, a native of Acandí, was crowned as the new sovereign of the National Rice Reign, an event held from January 19 to 22, 2023, in the municipality of Aguazul, the rice capital of the department of Casanare.

Miss Meta was chosen as Viceroy.

Yenny Paola Contreras Pertuz is 22 years old, she was born in Acandí, from the union of Blanca Rosa Pertuz Carrillo and Pedro Contreras Barrios. She passed her primary school at the Peñaloza Mixed Rural School, the baccalaureate at the IE Agropecuaria Diego Luis Córdoba de Acandí.

She is a professional in International Business of the American University Communication and professional model of Star Model of Medellín, Cosmetologist. She currently works as a businesswoman in Acandí, Chocó, with her venture HANAMI, where she provides beauty product services.

See also  Conte attacks Renzi: "The money received from a public body is amazed". And brake on Draghi al Colle

You may also like

Nairo Quintana retires from cycling: The end of...

Valentina Trespalacios, the DJ found lifeless in a...

A full Djokovic shines in Australia

Enthusiasm for watching movies and performances is high,...

Seven municipalities of Cesar woke up with AGC...

In confusing facts, a meat merchant was assassinated...

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, January 24,...

To change the carbon chip

This is the new bus route in Valledupar

Tips to lead Millennials, Centennials and Baby Bommers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy