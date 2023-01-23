Miss Chocó, Yenny Paola Contreras Pertuz, a native of Acandí, was crowned as the new sovereign of the National Rice Reign, an event held from January 19 to 22, 2023, in the municipality of Aguazul, the rice capital of the department of Casanare.

Miss Meta was chosen as Viceroy.

Yenny Paola Contreras Pertuz is 22 years old, she was born in Acandí, from the union of Blanca Rosa Pertuz Carrillo and Pedro Contreras Barrios. She passed her primary school at the Peñaloza Mixed Rural School, the baccalaureate at the IE Agropecuaria Diego Luis Córdoba de Acandí.

She is a professional in International Business of the American University Communication and professional model of Star Model of Medellín, Cosmetologist. She currently works as a businesswoman in Acandí, Chocó, with her venture HANAMI, where she provides beauty product services.