With information from the citizens in commune 6 of the Huilense capital, this woman was captured.

In this way, units of the Group of Carabineros and Canine Guides, achieved in the 21st race with 26th street south of the Canaima neighborhood, the capture of 27-year-old Yenny Andrea Trujillo Leal, for the Crime of Manufacture, Traffic and Possession of Narcotics .

The captured woman, who has a record for this same crime, was left at the disposal of the competent judicial authority, to serve a sentence in a prison.

In another event, uniformed personnel from the CAI Leesburg, in the development of crime control and prevention activities, in the Children’s Park, observe a subject who, upon noticing the police presence, fled, achieving the apprehension of a minor under 16 years of age. of age, who through preventive registration is found in his possession 111 doses of Marijuana ready to be marketed in this sector.

The apprehended was left at the disposal of the competent authority, for the crime of Possession, Traffic and Manufacture of Narcotic Drugs, where a juvenile judge will define his Judicial situation.

