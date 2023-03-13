[로스앤젤레스=AP/뉴시스] Liang Zichong (Yang Zi-kyung) of the movie ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ accepts the Best Actress Award at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on the 12th (local time). Yang Yang-kyung is the first Asian actress to receive the Oscar for Best Actress. 2023.03.13.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Ryu Hyun-joo = At ​​the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on the 12th (local time), an Asian actor won the Best Actress award.

The main character is Yang Zichong (Yang Ziqing), a Malaysian actor. Yang Zichong won the Best Actress Award for her performance in the film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ at the 95th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (LA) on the same day.

This is the first time an Asian nationality actor has won the best actress award.

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is a sci-fi film about the journey of Chinese immigrant Evelyn (Yang Ja-kyung), who ran a laundry in the United States, and becomes a hero to save the world.

[로스앤젤레스=AP/뉴시스] Actor Liang Zichong (Yang Zi-kyung) of 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' has photo time as he arrives at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on the 12th (local time). Curtis is nominated for Best Actress. 2023.03.13.

