[서울=뉴시스]Jeong Jin-ah Intern Reporter = Comedian Yeom Kyung-hwan reveals his terrifying home shopping schedule.

On the 12th at 8:30 pm, KBS 2TV’s ‘Problem Child in the Rooftop Room’, he talks about the unexpected difficulties he experienced due to his busy home shopping schedule.

She says that her nickname is ‘Sbulping’ and ‘Blackpink’s schedule’, and that she has done up to 7 home shopping shows in a day, and confessed that she had 902 shows in one year last year.

He then said that he even went homeless because of his home shopping schedule. “Yesterday I couldn’t go home and slept in the car. The home shopping broadcast ended at 1:00 am, and I had a schedule early this morning. I couldn’t do anything when I came back home, and I slept in the car because I was afraid I would be late because of the traffic jam.” say He said, “I brushed my teeth and even washed my face in the bathroom of the home shopping company building.”

Yeom Gyeong-hwan honestly confesses that he started to pay off his debt when he first entered home shopping. “At first, we launched ‘Coconut Oil’ in Korea as a home shopping business. But at that time, I was in too much debt to catch a broadcast, so I started appearing as a performer, not as a company, so I have come so far,” he said. “Now I have paid off my debt. “I will reveal an anecdote about achieving a success story as a home shopping sales king in a life crisis.

On the other hand, in response to questions from MCs who were curious about how much the show host salary of Yeom Gyeong-hwan, who is known as a complete man in the home shopping world, he said, “It’s up to the contract, but if it sells out, you get more incentives.” “I wonder how much the amount will be.

